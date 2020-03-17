The NCAA has announced that all remaining winter and spring championships are being canceled over concerns of the coronavirus, including March Madness and the College World Series. Photographed at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha on Thursday, March 12, 2020.
Losing March Madness, concerts, conventions and an international equestrian show hurt Omaha’s arena and convention center.
Losing the NCAA College World Series kicked downtown’s TD Ameritrade Park in the teeth.
But if people can stay home and bend the coronavirus curve in time to salvage the 2020 U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in June, the Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority might be able to break even in 2020, officials say.
Olympic organizers still plan to hold the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. If they do, that bodes well for Omaha’s effort to host the meet that will decide which swimmers represent the U.S.
If the Olympics are canceled, MECA would need to dip into the organization’s nearly $10 million reserves, MECA officials said at a board meeting Tuesday.
“With our reserves, if (the coronavirus shutdown) goes a month or more, we should be fine,” said Roger Dixon, MECA’s president and CEO.
A key lifeline for the arena and convention center: Six major concerts that canceled have tentatively rescheduled Omaha dates, and country star Blake Shelton is close to rescheduling.
Another: Eight large conventions that host visitors to Omaha every year, including Home Instead and Right at Home, have asked to delay and not cancel their reservations.
Even the college home run derby is trying to find a way to make their visit happen at TD Ameritrade Park, officials said.
CHI Health Center Omaha has lost some events that won’t come back this year, from the Sojern Global Conference 2020 to this season’s visit by the Harlem Globetrotters.
TD Ameritrade Park's losses this year might be more substantial: Creighton baseball, the Big Ten baseball tournament and the CWS, its biggest revenue producers of the year.
MECA and city officials still are working to estimate the potential costs to taxpayers and other partners, including the NCAA, of losing those revenue producers for the ballpark.
In 2019, the city, the NCAA and MECA split around $7 million in profits. MECA’s contract with the city to manage TD Ameritrade Park caps its own losses at $100,000.
So far, MECA does not expect to have to lay off any of its administrative staff of 25. But the event staff that works part-time will see reductions in hours because there are fewer events to staff.
Building maintenance staff will spend the next couple of weeks deep-cleaning both TD Ameritrade Park and the arena and convention center, from disinfecting individual seats to wiping every door knob, handle and counter.
Food and drink service leaders for the facility say they have been canceling as many orders as possible and arranging to donate food they can’t return to the Saving Grace food pantry.
Concertgoers and people who bought tickets to events that have been canceled should have the option in the coming weeks to request refunds or use their tickets.
MECA has directed ticketholders who want a refund to inquire at the point of purchase. MECA is working to steer people to the proper place, whether it be the NCAA or Ticketmaster.
MECA board member Jay Noddle asked Dixon to make sure MECA communicates those processes publicly once they’re ready, given the economic disruption people are feeling.
People who bought tickets on the second-hand market may face a tougher road, but some offer refunds.
“Ticketing groups got inundated,” Dixon said. “People will get their refunds if they want it. They’ll just have to be patient.”
World-Herald staff writer Kevin Coffey contributed to this report.
A woman exits the St. Thomas Aquinas Church at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln on Tuesday. Although masses are canceled because of coronavirus concerns, people are still welcome to come in and pray if they feel inclined to do so.
Bourbon general manager Aaron Galvan puts up a sign to encourage people on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Lincoln. "Someone will probably think this is dumb but it is just meant to be positive," Galvan said.
A note grace the front of Yia-Yia's Pizza on St. Patrick's Day on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Lincoln. Several bars and restaurants in Nebraska are temporarily closing because of coronavirus concerns.
Judge Horacio Wheelock Skypes into his courtroom at the Douglas County Courthouse in Omaha on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. He recently traveled in Europe is is under a 14-day self-quarantine in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
A group of co-workers has lunch in a room by themselves at the Brazen Head Irish Pub in Omaha on St. Patrick's Day, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. The restaurant and bar was having to turn people away from the dining rooms after Gov. Pete Ricketts called for public gatherings to be limited to 10 or fewer people on Monday to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Gary Hylen, of Omaha, eats a plate of corned beef and cabbage at the Brazen Head Irish Pub in Omaha on St. Patrick's Day, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. The restaurant and bar was having to turn people away from the dining rooms after Gov. Pete Ricketts called for public gatherings to be limited to 10 or fewer people on Monday to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Dodge Street looking west in Omaha on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Schools in the area have closed indefinitely and many businesses are encouraging employees to work from home to help slow the spread of coronavirus.
Classes have been canceled March 16-20, extending spring break by a week for the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Classes are expected to move to an online format starting March 30, to help slow the spread of coronavirus.
Workers prepare meals to be distributed at Westside Middle School on Monday. The meals were meant to replace the food that kids would be getting at schools if they were not closed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Kristen Lightfoot leaves Gilder Elementary School on Monday morning after meeting with Principal Cassie Schmidt, who is in the doorway. Lightfoot, a first grade teacher at Gilder, picked up packets of printed lessons for her own two children, Jack, a fourth grader, and Allie, a first grader.
Nebraska Governor Pete Rickets holds a press conference with the Nebraska Department of Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt, center right, and Nebraska Department of Labor Commissioner John Albin, far right, addressing COVID-19 on Monday, March 16, 2020, in the Governor's Hearing Room at the Nebraska State Capitol.
Parking spots were open for blocks in the Old Market on Monday as fears about the coronavirus kept people home.
Barrett's Barleycorn located at 4322 Leavenworth St, which normally has a big St. Patrick's Day celebration, announced it was closing the day before the holiday due to fears about the coronavirus on Monday.
Parking spots were open for blocks looking north on 14th Street from Douglas Street in the Old Market on Monday, March 16, 2020. Fears about the coronavirus have meant many people were staying home.
Parking spots were open for blocks looking west on Harney Street from 10th Street in the Old Market on Monday, March 16, 2020. Fears about the coronavirus have meant many people were staying home.
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, left, holds a press conference Monday addressing COVID-19 with the Nebraska Department of Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt, center, and Nebraska Department of Labor Commissioner John Albin.
Paper shamrocks are put in a window near 45th and Hickory Streets on Monday. The social media idea is for kids stuck at home because of the coronavirus can go through the neighborhood and count shamrocks in windows on St. Patrick's Day.
The Auburn fan section got creative in their state championship with Ogallala during the Nebraska state basketball tournament. Crowds were limited to staff and immediate family due to fears of the coronavirus.
Wahoo's Trey Scheef attempts a three-point basket in front of Elkhorn Mount Michael's Bradley Bennett during the first day of the state high school basketball tournament.
Tammy Hancock and Jaxson, left and Griffin, right, check with Wahoo administrator Marc Kaminski to see if they are the list to attend the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
A woman cleans a walkway near the Anderson Complex on the campus of Midland University on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. The campus is currently closed due to coronavirus fears.
A local woman with coronavirus disease was brought to the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus Friday night to be treated in the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit. She was transferred in an isolation in an ambulance.
Officials help passengers off a plane at Omaha's Eppley Airfield into waiting vehicles from Nebraska Medicine.
What about all the hotels and restaurants and their employees???
