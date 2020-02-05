Cooper Sualy and Reid Sualy play near a display on the Zanzibar Fish Market in the “America to Zanzibar: Muslim Cultures Near and Far” at the Omaha Children’s Museum. Cooper and Reid’s grandfather was born in Zanzibar.
Lindsey Snyder helps daughter Adela try on Senegalese garments in “America to Zanzibar: Muslim Cultures Near and Far” at the Omaha Children’s Museum.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Visitors enter the “America to Zanzibar: Muslim Cultures Near and Far” exhibit on opening day at the Omaha Children’s Museum in Omaha.
Imagine sipping tea from Tajikistan served in Turkish ceramic cups surrounded by Moroccan rugs while the heady scents of spices from Egypt waft through the air. Or hop a ride on an intricately decorated Pakistani truck, sit astride a camel or sail on a dhow boat in the Indian Ocean for an afternoon full of adventure.
Children can imagine that and much more with interactive items in “America to Zanzibar: Muslim Cultures Near and Far,” a 3,000-square-foot exhibition for children and families that explores the diversity of the Muslim world at the Omaha Children’s Museum.
Designed for ages 2 to 10, the traveling exhibit opened Jan. 18 and continues through April 19. It originated with the Children’s Museum of Manhattan as an immersive experience designed to heighten global awareness and foster an appreciation for others.
“We are very selective with the types of exhibitions we bring in,” said Lindy Hoyer, the OCM’s executive director.
OCM criteria, for example, include how exhibitions look, the richness of the content, how interactive they are and the number of engaging elements.
Pushing buttons simply isn’t enough.
“Our visitors really enjoy opportunities to explore new cultures and places in the world,” Hoyer said, “and what we found with ‘America to Zanzibar’ is that kids are able to see the world in a single visit.”
See the world they will. More than 20 countries are represented, demonstrating the diversity of Muslim cultures around the globe, including Omaha, whose own mosque is represented in a 21-foot panoramic digital screen.
That kind of inclusion was a driving goal, said Lizzy Martin, curator at Children’s Museum of Manhattan.
“The exhibition celebrates cultures around the world and showcases the diversity of Muslim cultures. That leads to cultural appreciation. Studies show that biases can form as early as age 3. But we share so much interconnection on a global level, and celebrating differences with adults can be quite formative.”
The timing for the exhibition is propitious. Debates about immigration and conflict with Iran are front page topics, and those types of issues make “America to Zanzibar” especially important.
“We couldn’t have predicted all this when we agreed to host the exhibition,” Hoyer said. “We’re taking a leadership role in showing that being different is not a threat. This is a positive way to get kids to see a part of the bigger world.”
Seeing the world means seeing differences — and talking about them. Hoyer said dialogues between children and their caregivers can include issues as complex as race and identity and as simple as clothing and food.
For example, all societies need protein, but whereas people in the United States often get much of their protein requirements from beef, others rely more on fish.
To help facilitate cross-cultural sharing, OCM has been working with partners like Lutheran Family Services and the Tri-Faith Initiative.
The American Muslim Institute also has played a key role in bringing the show to Omaha.
“We thought this would be fantastic for Omaha,” said AMI board member Farhan Khan. “For me it was important because I spent a lot of time at the Children’s Museum with both my children. I thought, ‘How would they feel if they saw something talking about them and their parents’ culture?’ It’s exciting, and it’s a way to educate youngsters in the community in a super-cool, fun way.”
For example, Kahn, who came to the United States 30 years ago from Zimbabwe, likes that the exhibition has such a global focus. “The majority of Muslims are not from the Middle East. That will be eye-opening for a lot of visitors. It puts a human face to the culture.”
Mohammad Shafiq Seddiqi is one of those human faces. The rug maker came to Omaha from Afghanistan in 2017 and began learning the craft when he was 14. He is providing the museum with several handmade rugs for the exhibition, and he’ll also be on hand during an artist visit in late March to showcase handmade Afghan rugs, which he also sells on his Facebook page Afghan Art Weaver.
Seddiqi is excited to share such important objects from his culture.
“The rugs are handwoven from sheep’s wool and dyed with natural dyes so the colors don’t fade,” he said. “It’s such a long process to make one rug, and I want people to come and see them because they are so unique. It will be a good introduction to Afghani culture for kids. I’m very happy to share my culture.”
Omaha multidisciplinary artist Victoria Hoyt also will help children reflect on what they experience through “Our Journey to Here,” which invites young visitors to expand upon what they experience in the exhibition in the museum’s art room.
Designed to run parallel to the show, Hoyt says the hands-on art activities, which use materials like textiles and paper, will engage children in storytelling through art.
“The activities will help translate the exhibition into art making,” she said. “We’ll have three prompts that tie into it: ‘What do you want others to know about your family or ancestors’ journey to here? What does home feel like to you, and how do you represent it in colors, shapes and textures? What is something your family brought from another place that’s a physical object, cultural tradition or memory?’”
These kinds of reflections thrill Hoyer.
“The more we learn about others and other cultures, the more we learn about ourselves,” Hoyer said. “Our differences become similarities.”
Seddiqi agrees.
“When kids grow up around different people and different cultures, they have open minds. And that opens their world.”
