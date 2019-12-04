For almost seven years, Connect Gallery, situated on a busy corner on Leavenworth Street within walking distance of UNMC, has featured a wide variety of art by Nebraska and Iowa artists.
Over 100 artists — painters, sculptors, printmakers, photographers, jewelry makers, folk artists, furniture makers, weavers, calligraphers and more — have showcased their work at the gallery, which also hosted workshops and a popular biannual fiber arts exhibition.
On Dec. 28, those seven years come to a close as Connect’s owner and director, Tom Sitzman, shuts down the gallery for good.
He opened the venue with his wife, Jean, in January 2013 with an exhibition of works by painter Julie Thorsen. In addition to being gallery owners, the Sitzmans have been part of Omaha’s art community for some 50-plus years as collectors and educators. They are also both artists — Tom is a sculptor, Jean a fiber artist.
Communication and fostering a love of art were key components at Connect.
“We feel that a gallery’s first job is to educate the buyer,” Sitzman said. “We always tell our artists that their first job is to tell their story in the media they are using. A sale is always exciting for us, knowing that the art is going to a good home to be enjoyed as a piece of original, one-of-a-kind art and not something that matches the couch.”
Throughout Connect’s run, Sitzman focused on an eclectic curating approach and said he and Jean didn’t “draw a tight circle” around what might be considered “real art.”
“We never let ourselves be pinned down to showing one kind of art,” he said. “Our definition of art is anything that brings meaning to the viewer in a voice they understand. If we liked it, and the artist had a story to tell, we would show it. It is about living artfully.”
It’s also about challenging viewers. The Sitzmans never turned down work based on content, he said.
“Art that does not make people think is just vanilla ice cream,” Sitzman said.
He fondly remembers a reaction some young clients had to one of his artists.
“Several years ago, we had three grade-school girls in the gallery so excited about a Nick Chiburis nude,” Sitzman said. “They told their parents that when they grew up, they wanted to be that good an artist.”
Connect’s owner said the economic challenge of operating a gallery in today’s art market and a desire to retire played roles in the decision. Sitzman, who is turning 78, wanted to go out on a high note. His last show, “Al Rhea: Our Habitat,” features wall relief sculptures and mobiles. Gallery patrons will recognize the work. For several years, Rhea’s two eight-foot-tall stainless steel sculptures stood outside Connect and welcomed visitors to the gallery.
As he prepares for his last opening Friday, Sitzman has a message for art lovers.
“We would like to thank all of you who support metro-area artists and all hard-working artists,” he said. “We have an incredible art community in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. They are what has made being a gallery owner fun, enjoyable and exciting. When you are excited about what you do, you will never work a day in your life.”
Sitzman also has parting words for the 100 artists he and Jean have worked with over the years.
“You all are so creative and been wonderful to work with,” he said. “We thank all of you so much for the art you have brought to Omaha homes, businesses and public spaces. Never stop making art.”
Connect Gallery, 3901 Leavenworth St. “Al Rhea: Our Habitat.” Opening reception: 5:30 to 9 p.m. Friday. Through Dec. 28. Gallery hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday. connectgallery.net or 402-991-8234.
Sign up for the Go newsletter
This complete guide of local music, movies, dining and entertainment will have you weekend ready.
NEW THIS WEEK
Amplify Arts, 1419 S. 13th St., Suite 103. “Panel Discussion: Art & Labor.” Art historian Alexandra Cardon, director of the Union for Contemporary Art Brigitte McQueen Shew and artist and educator Tyler Swain discuss the value of cultural labor and why it’s monetized differently than other labor. Noon to 1 p.m. Friday. amplifyarts.org or 402-996-1092.
Anderson O’Brien Fine Art, 3201 Farnam Street Suite 6109. “Small Works Exhibition Opening Reception.” Features miniature works by Stephen Dinsmore, Shelly Bartek, Carol Thompson, Gary Bowling, Rebecca Hermann, Tim Klunder, Connie Connally, Tom Maakestad, Lisa Tubach, Vince Hron, Christian Rothman, Christina Narwicz and more. 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. Through Dec. 31. aobfineart.com or 402-884-0911.
The Art Garden, 9747 Q St. “Art and Gift Boutique.” The annual event features work by Omaha artisans. 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday. theartgardennebraska.org or 402-452-3355.
Artists’ Cooperative Fine Art Gallery, 405 S. 11th St. “Small Works Exhibition.” Features original work by gallery members sized under 20-by-20 inches, Opening reception: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday. Through Dec. 29. artistsco-opgallery.com or 402-342-9617.
Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts, 724 S. 12th St. “Alluring Specimens: Curating and the Curious Intersections of Art and Zoology.” A discussion of the intersections in the practices of care, collaboration and research by curator Sylvie Fortin and Stephanie Huettner, the Birds and Atlantic Puffin Species Survival Plan coordinator at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium. 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday. bemiscenter.org or 402-341-7130.
BENCH, 1441 N. 11th St. “Bench & Friends Holiday Open House.” Features open studios of the resident makers. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. benchomaha.com or 402-915-1399.
The B Side of Benson Theatre, 6058 Maple St. “Unnecessary Duplicates with Meghan O’Connor.” Showcases work that explores themes of refuge, persecution, survival and hierarchies. 6 to 8 p.m. Friday. bensontheatre.org or 402-991-4333.
Cali Commons, 518 N. 40th St. “Project Rebirth.” A community-driven initiative to reduce waste and produce art. 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday.
Also at Cali Commons: “December Drink N Draw.” A life-drawing session hosted by the venue. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. $8 exact change. calicommons.com or 402-513-2321.
Choice Custom Framing & Gallery, 5905 Maple St. “Mythical Beasts V.” Features work around the theme. 6 to 9 p.m. Friday. facebook.com/choiceframinggallery or 402-505-6666.
Citylight Arts Project, 5603 Northwest Radial. “Carly Janet Halsey: Winter Makers Market.” Features work by the artist, who references underlying gridded structures to produce abstract pieces in various mediums. 6 to 9 p.m. Friday. facebook.com/citylightartsproject or 402-551-0760.
Creighton University Lied Art Gallery, 2500 California Plaza. “2019 CU Empty Bowls Project: Benefit for Siena/Francis House.” A sale of handmade ceramic bowls between $5 and $10 to benefit the homeless shelter. 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday. creighton.edu/ccas/fineandperformingarts/liedartgallery.
Daisy Jones’ Locker, 6003 Maple St. “BFF Pop-up with Prickly Pear Embroidery.” Hand-sewn pieces by Brianne Tellez. 6 to 9 p.m. Friday. daisy-jones-locker.com or 402-933-1390.
El Museo Latino, 4701 S. 25th St. “Gallery Talk: Frida Kahlo’s Garden.” A talk about the current exhibition. 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday.
Also at El Museo: “Saturday Art Fun.” Free art-making activities for the whole family. 10:30 a.m. and noon Saturday. “Public Guided Tours.” Tours of current exhibitions. Noon to 1 p.m. Saturday.elmuseolatino.org or 402-731-1137.
The Frame Service Gallery, 3564 Farnam St. “Holiday Group Art Show 2019.” Includes paintings, prints, ceramics, glass, wood and letterpress cards by local artists. 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. 402-346-6130.
Gallery 1516, 1516 Leavenworth St. “Book Launch: Nomi Stone & Lindsey Anne Baker.” Features new work by the poets. 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday. gallery1516.org or 402-305-1510.
Haney Studio, 1141 N. 11th St. “Haney Open Studio.” A showcase of Amy Haney’s new paintings, prints and works in progress. 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday. amyhaney.com.
Harvester Artspace, 1000 S. Main St., Council Bluffs. “8th Annual Holiday Boutique.” Includes hand-made goods, original art and a visit from Santa Claus. Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. facebook.com/Harvesterartistlofts.
KANEKO, 1111 Jones St. “What’s Your Story: The Healing Power of Words.” A safe space to discover and write about new meanings of health and disease as it applies to participants and the community around them. 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. Free. Registration required.
Also at Kaneko: “Influence Family Day: Winter Wonderland.” Hands-on, family-fun activities in the gallery spaces. Free. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. thekaneko.org or 402-341-3800.
Loftus Studio, 2520 N. 61st St. “Holiday Art Show/Art Sale.” Features work by painter Mike Loftus. Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The HideAway Art Gallery, 5701 Northwest Radial. “Nash Bellows.” Abstract formal paintings with a bright, colorful palette that bring low art and pop culture together. 5 to 9 p.m. Friday. facebook.com/pg/hideawayartgallery.
Hot Shops Art Center, 1301 Nicholas St. “Winter Open House.” Features work by 80-plus artists and demonstrations in bronze pouring, clay work, iron forging, glass blowing, painting and more. Noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. hotshopsartcenter.com or 402-342-6452.
Jake’s Cigars, 6206 Maple St. “Benson First Friday.” New artworks, prints and insect taxidermy by Tracy Haas, Josh Audiss, Dave Koenig, Tobias Caballero, Christopher Martini, Katie Martin and Jay Barnett. 7 to 10 p.m. Friday. jakescigars.com or 402-934-9633.
Joslyn Art Museum, 2200 Dodge St. “Holiday Under Glass.” Features the Central High School Guitar Ensemble. Noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Also at Joslyn: “Caskets of Bones and Walls of Stone: The Saints in Western Medieval Art.” A lecture presented by Bridget Sandhoff, Ph.D., associate professor of art history at UNO. 6:30 p.m. Thursday. “Holiday Under Glass.” A concert by the MasterSingers of Omaha. Noon to 1 p.m. Friday. “Encountering The Saint John’s Bible.” Features the lecture “Gospel Portraiture and the Art of Interpretation” with Dr. Susan Calef, who explores the distinctive features of each of the four Gospel “portraits” of Jesus and their contributions to Christian spirituality. 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday. joslyn.org or 402-342-3300.
The Little Gallery, 5901 Maple St. “5th Annual Little Show.” Work by local artists measuring 12-by-12 inches or smaller for $100 or less. Opening reception: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday. Through Dec. 28. facebook.com/thelittlegalleryandbuff or 402-681-1901.
Main Street Studios and Art Gallery, 2610 Main St., Elkhorn. “Holiday Open House.” Features original art by local artists. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. mainstreetstudios2610.com or 402-452-3088.
Maple St. Construct, 5912 Maple St. “Foundation Drawings: Steve Joy.” Showcases drawings by the world-renowned painter. 6 to 9 p.m. Friday. facebook.com/maplestconstruct or 402-630-7854.
Mayflower Mobile Mobile Gallery at Citylight Arts Project, 5603 Northwest Radial. “Natori Pittman.” Work by the artist, who explores mediums, illustrations and representation in art. 6 to 9 p.m. Friday. bffomaha.org/mamo.
Mercer Masonic Lodge, 5903 Maple St. “BFF Winter Artist Market.” Showcases a variety of work by local artists and handmade goods. 6 to 9 p.m. Friday. johnjmercerlodge.org or 402-553-0679.
OM Center, 1216 Howard St. “Holiday Art Bazaar.” Features art by Roxanne Wach, Clay Cunningham, Gerard Pefung, Sara McNeilly Ammon, John Prouty and others. 6 to 9 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. omahahealingarts.com or 402-345-5078.
Petshop Gallery, 2725-2727 N. 62nd St. “BEAM: UNO Student Exhibition.” Showcases selected work from the ceramics curriculum and the fall 2019 Art in Public Places course at UNO. 7 to 10 p.m. Friday. facebook.com/bensonpetshop.
Populus, 2566 Farnam St. “Connections.” Work by Travis Apel, Erin Dickey, Toph Beck, Kaitlin Kratky, Shawnequa Linder and Ben Rudnicki. facebook.com/populusco or 402-625-7866.
Star Deli, 6114 Military Ave. “December Group Art Exhibition.” Features work by local artists, with sales benefiting the nonprofit Nebraska Appleseed. 6 to 8 p.m. Friday. omahastardeli.com or 402-880-8481.
Union for Contemporary Art, 2423 N. 24th St. “UnionMade: An Artist Market.” Features original work by co-op members. Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. u-ca.org or 402-933-3161.
White Horse Art Gallery & Newberry Art Studio, 2416 S. 120th St. “Holiday Open House.” Features artwork and pottery from seven artists. 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday. facebook.com/pg/WhiteHorseArtGallery or 402-616-6439.
1 of 72
A mural painted on the alley side of the O street apartments in South Omaha.
A small portion of a mural by Richard and Rebecca Harrison of A Midsummer's Mural on the west side of the Koenig|Dunne Divorce Law offices. The mural is intended to represent the diversity and vibrancy of the 13th Street neighborhood and can be seen at 1266 S. 13th St.
Weston Thomson, education director for The Kent Bellows Studio and Center for the Visual Arts, works on a new mural painted to commemorate the Gifford Park community at 33rd and California streets on Sept. 21, 2013.
A mural by Richard and Rebecca Harrison of A Midsummer's Mural on the west side of the Koenig|Dunne Divorce Law offices. The mural is intended to represent the diversity and vibrancy of the 13th Street neighborhood and can be seen at 1266 S. 13th St.
This mural, titled "Community Visions," is one of several in an underground parking area at the UNO Community Engagement Center. The series was painted by a six-person team of Omaha high school students and adult artist mentors, including UNO student Hugo Zamorano.
The iconic mural at the original Jams restaurant off 78th and Dodge Streets stretched the length of the restaurant. It was auctioned off in 2015 after the restaurant was sold in 2014 and then renovated.
Peter Wheeldon, top, and Alex Thatcher with Heartland Scenic Studio hang the mural on a wall below the tree. Salvation Army's tree of lights display at American National Bank, 90th and West Dodge Streets, will include a 16' x 48' mural painted by Jeremiah Neal, a formerly homeless person who works at Immanuel Village as a dishwasher.
Artist Richard Harrison stands outside of the Lithuanian Bakery, 5217 S. 33rd Ave., on March 11, 2016. The mural on the building is called, "Sieninis Paveikslas." The South Omaha Mural Project aims to create a series of 10 murals depicting the cultural traditions of immigrant groups who have settled in South Omaha neighborhoods.
This is the "Magic City" mural located at 24th and N streets. The South Omaha Mural Project aims to create a series of 10 murals depicting the cultural traditions of immigrant groups who have settled in South Omaha neighborhoods.
Jack Koraleski, acting CEO and president of Union Pacific, in the lobby of Union Pacific headquarters in downtown Omaha. The mural behind celebrates Union Pacific's history and their 150th anniversary.
Murals on Leavenworth Street by Maggie Weber range from a welcome to the Morton Meadows neighborhood on 42nd Street to “Sedusa’’ on 45th Street, with its giant snakes and Medusa-type figure. “I love public art because it is so accessible,’’ Weber said.
The Neil family of Gretna — Jill and Mike with their children 14-month-old, Syrus, Ashton, 13, Hailey, 9, Kailyn, 12 — walk past a large mural while arriving at Werner Park for the game between the Kansas City Royals and the Omaha Storm Chasers in Papillion on March 25, 2019.
Photos: Thought-provoking murals enrich Omaha walls and buildings
Omahans sure love their murals. Check out these pieces of art — space aliens, octopuses and vegetables, oh my! — you can find all over the city.
1 of 72
A mural painted on the alley side of the O street apartments in South Omaha.
KILEY CRUSE/THE WORLD-HERALD
Linda Williams, right, walks past a mural while giving a tour of north Omaha at 24th and Lake Streets with Restoration Exchange Omaha on Aug. 2, 2013.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A hand-painted mural of a brick alleyway in Tuscany is in the Cast Iron Bistro & Venue.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
Children run past a mural depicting Jesus with children at Augustana Lutheran Church on July 12, 2017.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A small portion of a mural by Richard and Rebecca Harrison of A Midsummer's Mural on the west side of the Koenig|Dunne Divorce Law offices. The mural is intended to represent the diversity and vibrancy of the 13th Street neighborhood and can be seen at 1266 S. 13th St.
MARK DAVIS/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Bohemian Cafe mural on the side of the building at 1406 S. 13th St.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Eileen Hill walks past a mural near the intersection of Park Avenue and Leavenworth Street on Sept. 13, 2012.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Cars pass the grain elevator mural on Interstate 80 in Omaha on May 23, 2012.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Craig Lee steps back for perspective while painting his 10-year-old yellow lab, Georgia, into a mural near the corner of 35th and Center Streets on July 17, 2012.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
Weston Thomson, education director for The Kent Bellows Studio and Center for the Visual Arts, works on a new mural painted to commemorate the Gifford Park community at 33rd and California streets on Sept. 21, 2013.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lisa Kalantjakos, 50, with the non-profit called WhyArts, puts finishing touches on a mural on the backside of Tip Top Thrift Shop Inc. in Benson near 60th and Maple streets on June 5, 2014.
BRYNN ANDERSON/THE WORLD-HERALD
A mural by Richard and Rebecca Harrison of A Midsummer's Mural on the west side of the Koenig|Dunne Divorce Law offices. The mural is intended to represent the diversity and vibrancy of the 13th Street neighborhood and can be seen at 1266 S. 13th St.
MARK DAVIS/THE WORLD-HERALD
The mural "Fertile Ground," located in north downtown Omaha.
HOWARD K. MARCUS/THE WORLD-HERAL
The "Homer" mural is located in the alley behind the Pizza Shoppe in Benson, 6056 Maple St.
HOWARD K. MARCUS/THE WORLD-HERALD
"The Mother’’ in the Benson Business District portrays Mother Nature as the trunk of a tree. It was a collaborative effort by Renee Ledesma and Jasmine Ruch.
MARJIE DUCEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
The "Hitchcock" mural located on west side of Film Streams in downtown Omaha.
HOWARD K. MARCUS/THE WORLD-HERALD
This mural, titled "Community Visions," is one of several in an underground parking area at the UNO Community Engagement Center. The series was painted by a six-person team of Omaha high school students and adult artist mentors, including UNO student Hugo Zamorano.
THE KENT BELLOWS PROJECT
Runners and walkers run past the Fertile Ground mural during the Color Vibe 5K in downtown Omaha on April 18, 2015.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The iconic mural at the original Jams restaurant off 78th and Dodge Streets stretched the length of the restaurant. It was auctioned off in 2015 after the restaurant was sold in 2014 and then renovated.
JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
A mural created by ten men from the Sienna-Francis House hangs at American National Bank near 90th and Dodge Streets.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Peter Wheeldon, top, and Alex Thatcher with Heartland Scenic Studio hang the mural on a wall below the tree. Salvation Army's tree of lights display at American National Bank, 90th and West Dodge Streets, will include a 16' x 48' mural painted by Jeremiah Neal, a formerly homeless person who works at Immanuel Village as a dishwasher.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Artist Richard Harrison stands outside of the Lithuanian Bakery, 5217 S. 33rd Ave., on March 11, 2016. The mural on the building is called, "Sieninis Paveikslas." The South Omaha Mural Project aims to create a series of 10 murals depicting the cultural traditions of immigrant groups who have settled in South Omaha neighborhoods.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
This is the "Magic City" mural located at 24th and N streets. The South Omaha Mural Project aims to create a series of 10 murals depicting the cultural traditions of immigrant groups who have settled in South Omaha neighborhoods.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jack Koraleski, acting CEO and president of Union Pacific, in the lobby of Union Pacific headquarters in downtown Omaha. The mural behind celebrates Union Pacific's history and their 150th anniversary.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Mexican Heritage Mural on El Mercado building, 4913 S. 25th St.
CONNOR CAHILL
People work on a mural by Artist Christine Stormberg on July 28, 2016, near N. 30th and State Streets in Florence.
SARAH HOFFMAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
This mural, painted by 2010 Bryan graduate Hugo Zamorano, graces the Rubicon AgroBox at Bryan High School.
ERIC TAYLOR
A close-up view of an eye mural by Maggie Weber in the Benson business district.
THE WORLD-HERALD
A photo of the mural at 36th and W Streets celebrating Croatian immigrants.
EMILY NITCHER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Betni Kalk was the mentor for this mural on the silos near 35th and Vinton Streets. She worked with a group of students through Joslyn Art Museum’s Kent Bellows Mentoring Program.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Betni Kalk did this mural at 31st and Parker Streets for the Prospect Village neighborhood.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Daria Hlazatova is known for her magical murals. This is also in Benson.
THE WORLD-HERALD
The Avanza mural near 29th and Leavenworth Streets was done by Mike Giron, Rebecca van Ornam and Richard Harrison.
MARJIE DUCEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Another mural located along Leavenworth Street.
MARJIE DUCEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Maggie Weber’s "Sedusa" located on 45th and Leavenworth.
MARJIE DUCEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
This mural by Chor Boogie, at the Salem Food Pantry, is one of several near 24th and Burdette Streets.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Murals on Leavenworth Street by Maggie Weber range from a welcome to the Morton Meadows neighborhood on 42nd Street to “Sedusa’’ on 45th Street, with its giant snakes and Medusa-type figure. “I love public art because it is so accessible,’’ Weber said.
MARJIE DUCEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Another mural located along Leavenworth Street in Omaha.
MARJIE DUCEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
The First Nation Bank of Omaha mural sign visible from the rooftop.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
A piece of art by Boris T. Bally titled, Converging Ripples, is a mural using street signs displayed on the Jewish Community Center.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A staircase mural created with Joslyn's Kent Bellows Mentoring Program.
KILEY CRUSE/THE WORLD-HERALD
David Brice takes a photo of the Reggie LeFlore mural titled "The Ancestor, The Identity, and The Seed" on the southwest corner of 24th and Ohio Streets on Oct. 6, 2018.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The mural at Omaha Fire Station 31, located at 4702 S. 25th St.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A man riding a motorcycle while wearing an American flag helmet travels past an artistic vote mural on South 10th Street in South Omaha on Sept. 25, 2018.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Neil family of Gretna — Jill and Mike with their children 14-month-old, Syrus, Ashton, 13, Hailey, 9, Kailyn, 12 — walk past a large mural while arriving at Werner Park for the game between the Kansas City Royals and the Omaha Storm Chasers in Papillion on March 25, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A historical mural painted on the north side of Florence Hardware, 7915 N. 30th St. The handprints along the bottom belong to students of Florence Elementary.
RICH JANDA/THE WORLD-HERALD
A mural in the Benson neighborhood.
THE WORLD-HERALD
A mural located along Leavenworth Street.
MARJIE DUCEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Another mural located along Leavenworth Street.
MARJEY DUCEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
A mural painted on a building along Leavenworth Street.
MARJEY DUCEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
A Leavenworth Street mural depicting a snake.
MARJEY DUCEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Another Leavenworth Street mural.
MARJEY DUCEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
A mural painted on the side of Barrett's Barleycorn Pub & Grill, 4322 Leavenworth St.
MARJEY DUCEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
A mural depicting a bike, located on a building along Leavenworth Street.
MARJIE DUCEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
An abstract art mural located along Leavenworth Street.
MARJIE DUCEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
An octopus mural located on a building along Leavenworth Street.
MARJIE DUCEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
A mural depicting vegetables and fruit along Leavenworth Street.
MARJIE DUCEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
A vegetable mural located on a building along Leavenworth Street.
MARJIE DUCEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
A mural depicting fruits and vegetables on a building along Leavenworth Street.
MARJIE DUCEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
A mural depicting fruit and vegetables on a building along Leavenworth Street.