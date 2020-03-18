Normally in Ticket Booth, we'd tell you about the best concerts coming this week. With most concerts postponed through the end of the month and beyond, we'll keep you up to date on all updates and ticket information.
RESCHEDULED
The following concerts have been rescheduled with new dates. Tickets to the original performance date will be honored at the rescheduled performance:
Ashley McBride's concert at the Bourbon Theatre in Lincoln has been rescheduled for July 23.
Comedian and ventriloquist Jeff Dunham has rescheduled his performance at CHI Health Center Omaha to July 31.
G Herbo's concert at the Bourbon Theatre in Lincoln has been rescheduled for Aug. 5.
Country duo Dan + Shay rescheduled their spring tour, which included a date at the CHI Health Center. They will now play the arena on Aug. 13.
Comedian Stephen Lynch has rescheduled his concert at Slowdown to Aug. 13.
The Floozies' concert at The Waiting Room Lounge has been postponed to Aug. 13.
Hippie Sabotage's concert at the Bourbon Theatre in Lincoln has been rescheduled for Aug. 25.
Folk band The Lumineers postponed their concert at the CHI Health Center to Sept. 22. Those seeking a refund can get one via Ticketmaster.
MercyMe has postponed its concert at CHI Health Center Omaha for Oct. 4.
Grateful Dead co-founder Bob Weir has rescheduled his concert at the Orpheum Theater to Oct. 14. Ticket holders can seek a refund via Ticket Omaha.
They Might Be Giants' concert at the Bourbon Theatre in Lincoln has been rescheduled for Oct. 18.
Matt Stell's concert at the Bourbon Theatre in Lincoln has been rescheduled for Oct. 22.
Comedian Gary Gulmanhas postponed his performance at The Waiting Room Lounge until Nov. 6.
Pop icon Cher rescheduled her concert at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln to Nov. 12. Refunds are available at the point of purchase.
POSTPONED
The following concerts have been postponed, but a new date has not yet been set:
Blake Shelton's concert at CHI Health Center has been postponed until spring 2021. A specific date has not yet been announced, but tickets to the concert will be honored at the new date.
Billie Eilish's concert at CHI Health Center has been postponed, but a new date has not yet been announced. Tickets to the concert will be honored at the new date.
The following concerts at the Bourbon Theatre have been postponed: Animals As Leaders, Liquid Stranger, Lukas Nelson and the Promise of the Real, Kayzo, Grouplove, Hari Kondabolu, Miz Cracker.
The following concerts at the Holland Performing Arts Center have been postponed: Jeanne Robertson, Gina Chavez, A Capella Live.
The following concerts at the Orpheum Theater have been postponed: Alice Cooper, Celtic Woman.
The following concerts at the Slowdown have been postponed: Allen Stone, Om, The Holdup & Grieves, The Bishops, Avi Kaplan, March 25, The Unlikely Candidates, Reggae Gold, Good Morning, Late Night Radio, Michigan Rattlers, Beach Slang, The Expendables, Tiny Moving Parts, Vagabon, Real Estate, Post Animal, The Brook & The Buff, The Music of Cream.
CANCELED
These shows have been canceled:
Boogie T and the Boogie T.rio's concert at the Bourbon Theatre.
Destroyer's concert at The Waiting Room Lounge.
Donovan Woods & The Oppression's concert at Slowdown.
The Adolescents and Negative Approach will play Slowdown on June 25. Tickets, $18 to $20, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at theslowdown.com.
Shadow Ridge Music Festival will be back on Sept. 11 at Shadow Ridge Country Club. This year's show will feature Blues Traveler, Everclear, G. Love & Special Sauce and The Nadas. Tickets go on sale April 1 at onepercentproductions.com.
SOLD OUT
Yungblud’s concert May 1 at Slowdown.
Koe Wetzel's concert April 11 at the Bourbon Theatre in Lincoln.
Theory of a Deadman's concert May 12 at the Bourbon Theatre in Lincoln.
1 of 42
Korn's Brian "Head" Welch plays during their concert on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.