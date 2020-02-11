20200104_new_bigmamas (1)

A familiar north Omaha fixture — the sign from the Stage II Lounge — hangs from a wall above pop dispensers inside Big Mama’s Kitchen. The restaurant is set to open in the Highlander Accelerator building next week.

Pico and the Highlander Bar & Grill now are serving meals in the Highlander Accelerator Dining Room.

The restaurants, owned by Lance and Natalie Wang, round out the food offerings at the community building. They join Big Mama's Kitchen, which opened in early January.

Pico serves fresh Mexican street food such as tacos, East Coast al pastor and homemade salsa. Highlander has a menu featuring American classics, including burgers, flatbread pizza and build-your-own sandwiches.

Chef Lance Wang launched his Omaha career in 2005 when he opened O Dining Lounge at 84th Street and West Dodge Road. Wang and his wife also operate Eat the Worm in the Old Market.

Each restaurant at the Highlander is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

