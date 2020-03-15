The Inner Rail Food Hall in Aksarben has closed until further notice, according to a post on the hall's Facebook page.

"We are keeping in close contact with the Douglas County Health Department and will follow their recommendations," the post said.

Kathmandu Momo Station, one of the 10 vendors in the food hall, said in a Facebook post that the decision was made by vendors, the landlord and management.

"The food hall Has the capacity to hold few hundred patrons at any given time. and based on our observations of other similar establishments across the country + recommendations, we feel that this is the step we need to take for now to do our part in ensuring the safety of our staff and our patrons," the post said.

The restaurant's second station in Scriptown Brewing Company is still open for business but operating on a day-to-day basis. 

