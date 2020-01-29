Country star Chris Stapleton is bringing his "All-American Road Show" back to Nebraska.
The first leg of the country star's tour brought him to Omaha last year, and now Stapleton is bringing it back through with a concert Oct. 17 at Lincoln's Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Marcus King Band and Yola will open the show.
See highlights of Chris Stapleton's performance in Omaha.
Country star Chris Stapleton performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on July 19, 2019.
KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Since releasing his debut solo album, “Traveller,” in 2015, Stapleton has become a country fixture with a classic sound and solid songwriting, showing traditional sounds can be just as successful as the poppier country sound that has dominated Nashville for some time.
A five-time Grammy winner, Stapleton hasn't released a new album since his two-volume effort, "From a Room," in 2017.
Before emerging as a star on his own, Stapleton wrote songs for other heavyweights, including Adele, Kenny Chesney, George Strait, Luke Bryan, Darius Rucker, Joss Stone, Thomas Rhett, Sheryl Crow, Alison Krauss & Union Station, Tim McGraw and Brad Paisley.
