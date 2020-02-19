JsonJackson_remodel

J's on Jackson in the Old Market is closed for remodeling, and plans to reopen under new management.

J's on Jackson in the Old Market is open again after being closed for more than a year.

There's a new owner, Nick Cherny, and a new menu. Chef Zeb Rogers, who was there when it closed in October 2018, has returned to the restaurant, which is at the corner of 11th and Jackson Streets.

J's has been extensively remodeled, said general manager Samantha Howell. The kitchens, bathrooms and floors all were redone. The front of the bar also was remodeled and new bar equipment is in place. 

The revamped menu still features steaks such as filet, ribeye and New York strip. It also has entrees such as Asiago chicken, hard cider jus pork chop, chive salmon and peppercorn duck breast and thigh confit, a couple of fairly inexpensive pasta dishes and a variety of salads and appetizers. It also offers a number of new craft cocktails.

It took a while for the restaurant to reopen because of the remodeling and because one of Cherny's other restaurants was involved in last year's flooding, Howell said. He also owns restaurants in Fremont and Linwood, Nebraska.

J's is open from 3 to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 3 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 to 9 p.m. Sunday.

