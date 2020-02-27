Goo Goo Dolls Fans

Fans went crazy for Goo Goo Dolls and Train at a sold-out Stir Cove on June 25, 2019.

The Academy of Country Music Awards nominees were announced Wednesday, and two local businesses received nominations alongside country stars such as Luke Bryan, Eric Church and Carrie Underwood.

The country industry's awards include categories such as entertainer, song, album and music video, but they also honor venues, festivals and promoters.

Stir Concert Cove in Council Bluffs was among the nominees for casino of the year in the arena category. 

The ACM Awards ceremony will be telecast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at 7 PM CDT/delayed PDT on CBS . 

The ACM's radio award nominees were announced earlier this month, and Omaha's KAT 103.7 (KXKT) was once again nominated multiple times. (The station has 11 total nominations and two wins.) The station was nominated for medium market radio station of the year, and the station's Steve Lundy and Gina Melton were nominated for medium market on-air personality of the year. The station was among only seven that received more than one nomination.

Radio award winners for 2020 were announced, and KXKT didn't win either category. 

