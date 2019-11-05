20181018_liv_dinereview_acadian_pic9

Acadian Grille’s take on shrimp and grits features gouda infused grits with a wealth of fresh peppers.

 Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD

A popular west Omaha Cajun restaurant has opened a second location in Dundee.

Acadian Grille took over the space occupied by Kith and Kin without a pause in business, said Tim Siragusa, general manager of the new restaurant. The original Acadian Grille is at 114th Street and West Dodge Road. Dan O’Brien owns both outlets. Kith and Kin owners Sam Fam Restaurant Group and Cutchall Management Co. are no longer associated with the location.

Siragusa said he launched a new menu at Dundee on Tuesday, with many items that are similar to the 114th Street restaurant. It also offers some new dishes and a couple of holdovers from Kith and Kin.

“There’s a smoker here, so we’re keeping ribs, brisket and burnt ends,” he said. “It also includes an Impossible burger.”

Sign up for the Go newsletter

This complete guide of local music, movies, dining and entertainment will have you weekend ready.

He said they’ve also added the Mickey Burger, similar to a backyard burger that has lettuce, tomato and onion with optional add-ons such as fried egg, cheese and bacon. They’re also offering a smoked salmon dill salad from the other location.

They’ve lowered prices across the board, Siragusa said, including spirits, with $8 glasses of wine and cocktails in the $5 to $6 range. Bottled wine is half-price on three nights of the week.

He said he’s also “working hard to get the stuffiness out of the room” that had been there since the space opened as Paragon Restaurant. On each table, he’s putting two types of hot sauce and mismatched salt and pepper shakers he’s been buying at Salvation Army stores across town.

The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. It’s closed Mondays.

Happy hours run from 3 to 5 p.m. each day.

Omaha Dines: Here are the city's 38 essential restaurants

Our 38 essential restaurants represent a list of eateries that define the Omaha area’s food scene. We asked readers for suggestions, aiming to cover the Omaha area's array of cuisines, price points and tastes.

The restaurants are listed by location, from east to west.

1 of 38

This complete guide of local music, movies, dining and entertainment will have you weekend ready

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

Tags

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription