COMING
“Our Town,” Bellevue Little Theatre, opens Nov. 8. Information: bellevuelittletheatre.weebly.com or 402-291-1554.
“Farewell 830,” Chanticleer Theater, opens Nov. 14. Information: chanticleertheater.com or 712-323-9955.
“A Christmas Carol,” Omaha Community Playhouse, opens Nov. 15. Information: omahaplayhouse.com or 402-553-0800.
CONTINUING
“An Evening of Sherlock Holmes Stories,” Circle Theatre, Hanscom Park United Methodist Church, 4444 Frances St., 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Tickets: $20 adults, $15 seniors, military personnel and Theatre Arts Guild members, $12 students and children. Information: circletheatreomaha.org or 402-553-4715.
“Ella Enchanted,” Rose Theater, 2001 Farnam St., through Nov. 10. Showtimes: 7 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 5 p.m. Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets: $20 general admission. Discount vouchers are available at all area Hy-Vee stores. Reservations are required. Information: rosetheater.org or 402-345-4849.
“A Bucket of Blessings,” Rose Theatre Hitchcock Stage, 2001 Farnam St., 9:30 and 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets: $12 general admission. Reservations are required. Information: rosetheater.org or 402-345-4849.
“The Rocky Horror Show,” Omaha Community Playhouse Howard Drew Theatre, 6915 Cass St., through Nov. 10. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Exceptions: Additional shows at 11:59 p.m. Saturday and 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. No show Sunday. Tickets: $42 to $50, varying by performance. Information: omahaplayhouse.com or 402-553-0800.
