Omaha is a "crappy town."
Or so says Seattle radio station 106.1 KISS FM in its "cool bands, crappy towns" promotion. (The station is sending a lucky listener to Omaha to see Billie Eilish,
who just won a bunch of Grammys.)
Oh yeah, Seattle? Oh really, KISS FM?
We beg to differ. Omaha is happening. We are super-cool. Or at least, we're not
crappy.
(And we also kind of get it.)
While we recognize that they're just goofing off — the station did tweet, "Just having fun! 😁" after I got snooty about it — my Nebraska pride has welled up and pushed me to defend our non-crappy city. Simultaneously, my Midwest honesty will not allow me to insist that everything here is perfect.
Let's acknowledge the good and the bad.
Omaha is so not crappy
CRAPPY: The weather is rough.
The weather, and its tendency to yo-yo up and down the thermometer, is just kind of absurd. We had single-digit temps last week, and you betcha it's going to hit triple digits sometime in July. (Just your luck, it's probably going to happen the week you take time off from work to do some repairs around the house. Lucky you.) The weather is friendly for neither man nor beast.
(See also: People complaining about the weather. We choose to live here. We should probably accept the weather and find something else to do with our time and energy.)
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
NOT CRAPPY: Omaha's dang affordable.
It's cheap to live here. Real estate website
Zillow.com says the median rent price is $1,250 and the median sale price is $188,000. Let's compare that with another city such as — I don't know, just pulling something out of my head here — Seattle, where the median rent price is more than double at $2,600 and the median sale price is $713,900. The price of a beer in Omaha is somewhere around $4 for a bottle. It's a whopping $7 in — hmmm, lemme think of a place here — Seattle, according to Expatistan.com, which tracks cost of living.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
CRAPPY: There isn't a pro sports team in Omaha.
Before you get all, "But the Huskers ..." on me, just own up to it. We don't have a pro team, and the Huskers aren't exactly tearing it up lately. (They're also, if you forgot, down in Lincoln.) We'd be lucky to have the Clippers. Or the Indians. Or anything at all.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
NOT CRAPPY: But the sports we do have are great.
UNO hockey is killer. Creighton basketball is always good. The Storm Chasers are fun. The College World Series isn't huge outside of Omaha, but it's a dang good time when it's here every summer. And we're regular contenders for the U.S. Olympic team's Swim Trials and a few March Madness games, both of which are happening this year at CHI Health Center. You can't miss.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
CRAPPY: Getting around town isn't that easy.
Yes, your commute is often relatively short. But come this time of year, your drive to work becomes a little more exciting while you play "dodge the pothole." Thanks, weather! All that freezing and thawing puts holes in the road big enough to swallow a Honda Civic. (Or at least the tire of a Honda Civic. Whatever.) It's also not that easy to get around if you're not driving a car. We could use more bike lanes and pedestrian-friendly options. At least the bus system is expanding.
Eventually.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
NOT CRAPPY: I know it's clichéd, but the zoo.
The Chamber of Commerce, the Nebraska Tourism Commission and, well, the zoo itself want you to know about the zoo. It's ranked nationally. Blah blah blah. Yeah, we know. But y'know what? The zoo is amazing. We should be shouting about the Henry Doorly Zoo to anyone and everyone. Have you been lately? The zoo was amazing 20 years ago, it's even cooler now. Walking the Asian Highlands exhibit makes me feel like I'm actually in the Asian highlands. Not too shabby.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
CRAPPY: The geography is boring.
Have you been to other cities? They have mountains and oceans and big lakes and all kinds of fun stuff. (Please, for a moment, imagine me looking around and gesturing.) We, uh, don't have that.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
NOT CRAPPY: But our geography can be pretty.
OK, but what we do have is pretty neat. Peek just out of town, and you get the rolling Sand Hills. All that prairie is nice and pretty. The Missouri River is gorgeous. We should really appreciate all of it more.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
CRAPPY: We don't always have the cool things.
I remember when people got excited that J. Crew finally came to Omaha. (That sentence tells you more about how, when and where I grew up than I should be comfortable with.) We don't have an In-n-Out Burger or Ikea or the other fun things from bigger cities. Or pro sports teams. (See above.)
(See also: People getting weirdly excited about a chain restaurant coming to town when we have perfectly good originals right here in town.)
BLOOMBERG NEWS
NOT CRAPPY: The newspaper's pretty good.
Maybe you should subscribe. Just sayin'.
MICHAEL BOEHNLEIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
NOT CRAPPY: Our attitude is just swell.
We're Midwest nice, happy to give strangers directions. We're generous, proud to donate millions to charity. We know we're not the center of the world, and that's fine with us. We'll gladly chat up a stranger, hold the door for you or buy the guy behind us coffee. We're self-deprecating, conscious enough of our own faults to acknowledge them and even
make fun of them in a newspaper article or in our state tourism slogan.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
NOT CRAPPY: Omaha's in pretty good shape.
Our schools are nice. We have some amazing parks. The roads are pretty good (most of the time), and you can get around town pretty fast if you drive a car. Omaha is a nice place.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
NOT CRAPPY: There is so much to do.
There's usually five great concerts happening on any given night at one of several rock clubs. We have an indie movie theater with two locations. We have great food pop-ups. There are music festivals and food truck festivals and free concerts and sporting events and arts festivals and fashion events and art museums and ethnic festivals and so much stuff it's kind of unbelievable. If you think there's nothing to do in Omaha, you're A) wrong B) don't actually want to leave the house C) not looking hard enough D) all of the above.
KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Photos: National landmarks of Nebraska
Pony Express National Historic Trail
Don Parmenter, left, of Gering and Casey Debus of Morrill wait momentarily at Scotts Bluff National Monument while the mochila transfers horses. In 2008, the two riders participated in a Pony Express re-ride that began in Sacramento, California, and concluded in St. Joseph, Missouri.
ROGER HOLSINGER/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
The Willow Island Pony Express station
The Willow Island Pony Express station sits in a city park in Cozad, Neb. First used as a trading post, the station also served as a stage coach stop for the Central Overland California and Pikes Peak Express Company. The cabin was originally built on a bank of the Platte River, south of present-day Darr, Neb., and was moved here in 1938.
DAVID HENDEE/THE WORLD-HERALD
Pony Express National Historic Trail & Oregon National Historic Trail
Markers south of exit 231 on Interstate 80, between Lexington and Cozad, designate the nearby sites of the Willow Island Pony Express station, left, and the Oregon Trail.
DAVID HENDEE/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ash Hollow State Historical Park
Trail riders move down the Oregon Trail at Ash Hollow State Historical Park during the Convergence on Sacred Ground event in 2017. In full, the Oregon Trail spanned over 2,000 miles and crossed six states, in which trail landmarks, settlements, wagon ruts and other traces can still be seen today.
DAVID HENDEE/THE WORLD-HERALD
Oregon National Historic Trail
The Oregon Trail Wagon Train passes over a bed of white "plains bee balm" on the first day of a four-day trek. Once a popular tourist attraction, participants were able to experience a little of what the pioneer journey over the prairie near Chimney Rock was like.
BILL BATSON/THE WORLD-HERALD
Scotts Bluff National Monument
For both Native American tribes and pioneers traveling westward, Chimney Rock, now a National Historic Site near Bayard, was the first of two important markers along the Oregon, Mormon, and California trails in the Nebraska Panhandle. The unique geological formation, along with the landmark at Scotts Bluff National Monument, less than thirty miles away, appears mentioned in the writings of many early settlers.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Scotts Bluff National Monument
Evening light and rolling storm clouds create a scenic backdrop for the prairie landscape at Scotts Bluff National Monument. The monument marks its 100th anniversary this year.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Farm and Ranch Museum
Max Cawiezel operates an antique John Deere sugar beet digger with the help of Belgian horses Bob and Ben at the Farm and Ranch Museum near Gering, Neb. Historical equipment and farming techniques were a part of the museum's eighth annual Harvest Festival in 2004.
RICK MYERS/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Homestead National Monument of America
The Homestead Act of 1862 offered incentive, in the form of 160 acres of free land, to pioneers moving westward. Homestead National Monument commemorates this historic event, housing an extensive collection of homesteading artifacts and offering interactive exhibits documenting the lives of early settlers. On display here is a 1945 Allis Chalmers Model C tractor, used in Alaska on the nation's last homestead.
DAVID HENDEE/THE WORLD-HERALD
Homestead National Monument of America
In August 2017, a rare total solar eclipse crossed a wide swath of Nebraska, bringing with it record amounts of tourism to small towns and state parks along the path. Bruce Cardwell, center, of Omaha, Nebraska, waits for the eclipse to reappear from behind the clouds. Homestead National Monument hosted a viewing party for the eclipse, inviting NASA scientists and featuring programs led by celebrity guest Bill Nye.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Homestead National Monument's Homestead Heritage Center
The sky over the Homestead National Monument's Homestead Heritage Center is illuminated by a lunar eclipse on Jan. 31, 2018, as seen through the window of the center. Open prairie and clear skies have made the site popular for star viewing and storytelling, as well as daytime astronomy programs.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Mormon Pioneer National Historic Trail
The Mormon Pioneer National Historic Trail traces the path of early Mormon settlers from Illinois, through Iowa and Nebraska, towards Wyoming and Utah. Two notable encampment areas
— Winter Quarters in north Omaha and Kanesville in Council Bluffs — served as vital stops along the way.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Mormon Pioneer National Historic Trail
Amber Lutke, left, and Russ Leger lead a wagon train on Pioneer Trail heading to for the Grand Encampment at the Iowa School for the Deaf in Council Bluffs. The event marked the 170th anniversary since the Mormons left Nauvoo, Illinois, to camp in what are now Council Bluffs and north Omaha.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
California National Historic Trail
Dave McKeag, trail boss and wagonmaster from Council Bluffs, prepares to lead the 150th anniversary Gold Rush Days wagon trail ride to California. The ride started from the Western Historic Trail Center in Council Bluffs, and included a stop overnight in Omaha.
RUDY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Missouri National Recreational River
The Missouri River, as seen from the Chief Standing Bear Bridge connecting Nebraska and South Dakota, near Niobrara on the Lewis & Clark trail. Two segments of the river, totaling just over one hundred miles, make up the Missouri National Recreational River.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lewis & Clark National Historic Trail
The Lewis and Clark replica keelboat of The Discovery Expedition of St. Charles, Missouri, pushes up the Missouri River across from downtown Omaha. As part of the 200th anniversary celebration of the Lewis & Clark Expedition, reenactors followed the original route of the expedition up the river, stopping at several cities along the way.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Niobrara National Scenic River
Rapids attract visitors to the Niobrara River's Rocky Ford area. Only a fraction of segments of rivers in the United States are able to be designated under the National Wild & Scenic Rivers System - the 76-mile stretch near Valentine qualifies by being a free-flowing segment with accessible undeveloped shoreline and clean or managed water. Rocky Ford, a popular take-out site for canoes and float trips, is privately owned, but past negotiations have considered turning it over to the federal government to ensure continued public access.
MEGAN FARMER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Niobrara National Scenic River
Members of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Wildlife Club take canoes and kayaks out on the Niobrara River.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Niobrara National Scenic River
The Niobrara National Scenic River is also home to nationally and regionally significant geology, fossil sites and wildlife. Diverse species of plants and animals, including elk, can be found at the Niobrara National Wildlife Refuge.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Agate Fossil Beds National Monument
Millions of years ago, the plentiful riverbanks and lush vegetation of Northwest Nebraska provided a perfect habitat for mammals that eventually became fossilized and are now being discovered along "Fossil Freeway," a corridor of paleontology sites stretching from Kimball, Nebraska, to Rapid City, South Dakota.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Agate Fossil Beds National Monument
This bock of fossils was collected from the Agate Fossil Beds National Monument and is housed in the American Museum of Natural History in New York City. It contains bones from several different groups of animals, including chalicotheres, giant pigs, oreodonts, cats and dogs. Most of the bones, however, are from Menoceras, a pony-sized rhinoceros.
WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Agate Fossil Beds National Monument
Sunset shadows at Agate Fossil Beds National Monument.
DAVID HENDEE/THE WORLD-HERALD
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(5) comments
Seattle has a bunch of liberals. Seattle is crappy.
Homeless tents line Interstate 5 through the middle of Seattle. Washington State politicians are mostly Democrat and lack all common sense!
Homeless folks really like Seattle
You forgot to mention great art, wonderful playhouse etc
Omaha has a bunch of liberals too. Bob, A.D. and Mark, y’all better start packin’ and move somewhere more rural, like Wyoming.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.