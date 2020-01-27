Omaha is a "crappy town."

Or so says Seattle radio station 106.1 KISS FM in its "cool bands, crappy towns" promotion. (The station is sending a lucky listener to Omaha to see Billie Eilish, who just won a bunch of Grammys.)

Oh yeah, Seattle? Oh really, KISS FM? 

We beg to differ. Omaha is happening. We are super-cool. Or at least, we're not crappy

(And we also kind of get it.)

While we recognize that they're just goofing off — the station did tweet, "Just having fun! 😁" after I got snooty about it — my Nebraska pride has welled up and pushed me to defend our non-crappy city. Simultaneously, my Midwest honesty will not allow me to insist that everything here is perfect.

Let's acknowledge the good and the bad.

Omaha is so not crappy

Photos: National landmarks of Nebraska

kevin.coffey@owh.com, 402-444-1557,

twitter.com/owhmusicguy

Reporter - Entertainment/music/concert

Kevin Coffey is the entertainment editor and critic, covering music, movies, video games, comic books and lots more. Follow him on Twitter @owhmusicguy. Phone: 402-444-1557.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription