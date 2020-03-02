Next season, the most exciting thing on the Omaha Performing Arts lineup is not a musical.
“To Kill a Mockingbird,” dramatized by "West Wing” creator Aaron Sorkin from Harper Lee’s novel, is headed to Omaha while it’s still on Broadway.
O-pa President Joan Squires delivered that news Monday night during an event at the Holland Center that featured performances and information about the 2020-21 season.
Other highlights include the Broadway musical “Frozen,” the return of Chick Corea to the Holland Center after several years, the Russian National Ballet Presents “Swan Lake” and the Boz Scaggs “Out of the Blues” tour.
Sorkin’s version of ”To Kill a Mockingbird,” the iconic story about 1930s racism in a small Alabama town, has created a big splash in New York City. Last week, the cast, including Ed Harris as lawyer Atticus Finch, performed the show for 18,000 public school teens in Madison Square Garden. It’s believed to be one of the largest audiences ever for a stage play.
The first national tour for the show begins this summer and stops April 20-25, 2021, at the Orpheum Theater. Richard Thomas, John-Boy on TV’s “The Waltons,” is scheduled to play Finch.
“It’s a coup for Omaha that we are able to bring this on the first year of the tour,” said Squires. “It speaks to our times and to the community.”
Sorkin reimagines parts of the story. He frames it with the trial of a black man for the rape of a white woman, which begins about a third of the way through the book. He also makes the kids more forceful and enhances the parts of the black characters.
Two hot musicals also will visit Omaha next season in their initial run on the road.
The Orpheum will be one of the first stages outside New York City to host “Ain’t Too Proud,” a musical about the many iterations of the Temptations. It will be here Feb. 9-14, 2021.
And Disney’s “Frozen” tour, which started late last year, will be in Omaha for two weeks, March 24-April 4, 2021, before we have to let it go.
Other shows in the Broadway season:
- “Mean Girls,” Tina Fey’s adaptation of her hit film from 2004.
- “A Christmas Story: The Musical,” a stage version of Jean Shepherd’s screenplay that became the 1983 movie.
- “Fiddler on the Roof,” Tony Award-winning director Bartlett Sher’s fresh take on a classic.
- “Cats,” Andrew Lloyd Webber’s 1981 tour de force, with new sound, choreography and direction for a new generation.
Other O-pa series have notable acts as well.
Corea, part of the Jazz series, hasn’t been to the Holland Center since 2006, its first season. He was stunned at the center’s acoustics and stayed after his concert to relish them, Squires said.
“He was playing for himself at 2 a.m.,” she said. “We finally had to close down. It was pretty tremendous.”
In the Dance series, this is the second time in a couple of years that the Russian National Ballet has been here. The troupe performed “Romeo and Juliet” at the Orpheum in January 2019.
A documentary featuring paraclimber Maureen Beck highlights the National Geographic Live series.
Squires said O-pa would announce the 1200 Club lineup later.
O-pa also offers a number of specials outside the regular series. The concert by Boz Scaggs is one; others include a trio of holiday-related shows: “Joyful Noise: a Gospel Christmas,” “Holiday Stomp” with the Hot Sardines and “Hip-Hop Nutcracker.”
Season subscriptions, both new and renewals, are available at O-pa.org. A complete 2020-21 lineup is at Omaha.com.
Broadway Series, all at the Orpheum Theater
- "Mean Girls," Oct. 20-25
- "A Christmas Story: The Musical," Dec. 1-6
- "Fiddler on the Roof," Jan. 12-17, 2021
- "Ain't Too Proud," Feb. 9-14, 2021
- "Frozen," March 24-April 4, 2021
- "To Kill a Mockingbird," April 20-25, 2021
- "Cats," May 18-23, 2021
Jazz Series, all at the Holland Center
- Jason Moran and The Bandwagon, Feb. 18, 2021
- Alicia Olatuja Intuition: Songs from the Minds of Women, March 11, 2021
- Chick Corea: Vigilette with Carlitos Del Puerto and Marcus Gilmore, April 16, 2021 |
Dance Series, all at the Orpheum
- Russian National Ballet Presents "Swan Lake," Jan. 28, 2021
- Aspen Santa Fe Ballet 25th Anniversary Tour, March 4, 2021
- Philadanco, PHILADANCO April 29, 2021
National Geographic Live, all at the Holland
- "Improbable Ascent" with paraclimber Maureen Beck, Feb. 23, 2021
- "Invisible Wonders" with photographer Anand Varma, March 16, 2021
- "Akashinga: The Brave Ones" with conservationist Damien Mander, April 13, 2021
Specials
- Boz Scaggs: Out of the Blues Tour 2020, Oct. 6, Holland
- "Chicago Plays the Stones," Oct. 29, Holland
- "Vitaly: An Evening of Wonders," Nov. 19, Orpheum
- "Hip-Hop Nutcracker," Nov. 28, Orpheum
- "Joyful Noise: A Gospel Christmas Featuring Salem Concert Choir," Dec 5-6, Holland
- “Holiday Stomp” with the Hot Sardines, Dec. 10, Holland
- Ranky Tanky, Feb. 5, 2021, Holland
- "Kodo One Earth Tour 2021: Legacy," Feb. 24, 2021, Holland
- "Madagascar The Musical," March 6, 2021, Orpheum Theater
