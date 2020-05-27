Rockers 311 are continuing their fundraiser for Food Bank for the Heartland.
Earlier this month, the band streamed a live concerts on Facebook and raised more than $5,700 for the food bank, which is based in the band's hometown of Omaha.
“We’re of course thinking of everyone during these trying times, especially family and friends back home in Omaha. When we heard of food shortages in the region, it was important to us to reach out and partner with them,” 311 singer/guitarist Nick Hexum told The World-Herald.
The auction includes 34 individual signed posters from 311's 2019 tour and one complete set of posters. The auctions start at $60 per posters, and the set begins at $500.
The auction ends on June 7 at 7 p.m.
This year, 311 had planned an extensive touring schedule, playing in all 50 states, to celebrate its 30th anniversary. The band’s first show took place in 1990 at Sokol Auditorium.
But the band's 2020 summer tour with Incubus was canceled.
“We’re all at home, spending time with family and waiting to see and hear what will come of touring for the rest of the year,” Hexum said. “But we’ll have to see what’s to come. Obviously everyone’s health and safety will be most important. Personally, I’m finding some quiet time to write music, which keeps me busy and creative.”
One small upside: The band has had more time to work on music.
Members have been working separately from their home studios, Hexum said.
“We’re fortunate everyone can work from their home spaces for now, so when we’re back to things we can all have some ideas to kick around,” he said.
Formed in Omaha, 311 includes Hexum, SA Martinez, P-Nut, Tim Mahoney and Chad Sexton. The band moved to L.A., and its self-titled 1995 album has been certified three times platinum.
