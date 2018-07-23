Blast near Kabul airport just misses vice president
KABUL, Afghanistan — A suicide bomber carried out an attack near the Kabul airport Sunday, killing 14 people and narrowly missing Afghanistan's vice president, who was returning home from Turkey, security officials said.
The blast occurred near Kabul International Airport shortly after the convoy of the vice president had left, Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish said.
Gen. Abdul Rashid Dostum, a former Uzbek warlord, and his entourage were unharmed, Danish said.
He said that 14 people were killed in the attack and 50 others wounded.
The Islamic State's local affiliate claimed responsibility for the attack.— AP
G-20 calls for dialogue on rising trade tensions
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — The world's top financial officials called Sunday for more dialogue on trade disputes that threaten global economic growth, with one warning that differences remain and that tensions could escalate further.
The two-day meeting of finance ministers and central bankers from the Group of 20 nations came as the United States clashes with China and other nations over trade, with the nations imposing tariffs on billions of dollars of the other's goods.
A final communique said that although the global economy remains strong, growth is becoming "less synchronized" and that risks over the short and medium terms have increased.— AP
