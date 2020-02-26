China gives bookseller 10 years in prison
BEIJING — A Swedish bookseller and author who sold sensitive titles about China's leaders was sentenced by a Chinese court to 10 years in prison for "illegally providing intelligence" to overseas parties.
The judgment against Gui Minhai, made public Tuesday, highlighted the Communist Party's intolerance of criticism and strained relations with the West. Human rights advocates decried the ruling as politically motivated and another heavy-handed attempt by Communist leaders to silence their detractors.
Gui also appears to have been forced to renounce his Swedish citizenship.
— The Washington Post
Malaysia's power struggle puts economy at risk
Malaysia's political upheaval is jeopardizing the economy's outlook at a time of heightened global risks and discontent among locals about rising living costs.
The ruling coalition collapsed Monday amid a power struggle between 94-year-old Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and his planned successor. The political uncertainty is stalling economic policy, including a stimulus package that was to counter the coronavirus outbreak.
Economic discontent has been growing in Malaysia. Locals routinely complain about the rising cost of living, and several studies show Malaysians are struggling to make ends meet.
— Bloomberg
