Just call me Harry, says Duke of Sussex

LONDON — The British prince who is preparing to step back from royal duties would normally be referred to as sir or his royal highness. But as he was introduced to speak about sustainable tourism at an event in Scotland on Wednesday, the Duke of Sussex said the formality no longer was necessary.

"He's made it clear that we are all just to call him Harry,'' conference host Ayesha Hazarika said.

The request reflected the shift underway in the British monarchy. Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, say they will walk away from most royal duties starting March 31.

Harry spoke at an event for Travalyst, a coalition he founded, warning that the growth of tourism is damaging some of the world's most cherished sites. — AP

Wedding party bus crashes, killing 24

NEW DELHI — A bus carrying members of a wedding party plunged into a river in western India on Wednesday, killing at least 24 people.

The driver lost control of the bus after one of its tires burst as it was traveling on a highway, police officer Rajendra Kumar said. Five survivors were hospitalized with injuries, he said. — AP

U.S. places militia leader on terrorism blacklist

The Trump administration on Wednesday added the head of an Iran-backed Iraqi militia responsible for attacks on U.S. troops in Iraq to its terrorism blacklist.

U.S. officials announced they had labeled Ahmad al-Hamidawi, the secretary general of Kataib Hezbollah, a "specially designated global terrorist." As a result, any assets al-Hamidawi may have in U.S. jurisdictions are frozen and Americans are barred from doing business with him. — AP

