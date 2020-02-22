Mexico extradites son of drug kingpin to U.S.
WASHINGTON — The son of a fugitive Mexican drug kingpin pleaded not guilty Friday to federal drug charges during an appearance in U.S. District Court after his overnight extradition from Mexico.
Ruben Oseguera faces charges of conspiracy to distribute large quantities of cocaine and methamphetamine and use of a firearm in commission of a drug trafficking offense. If convicted, he faces at least 15 years in prison.
Oseguera was born in California and holds dual U.S.-Mexican citizenship. He was arrested in 2015 on weapons possession and organized-crime charges, and had been fighting extradition.
His father, Nemesio Oseguera, is the leader of the Jalisco New Generation cartel. He remains a fugitive, and the U.S. government has offered $10 million for information leading to his arrest. — AP
Trudeau says rail blockades have to end
TORONTO — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday that indigenous barricades that are blocking rail service across Canada and hurting the economy have to come down now.
Trudeau said that court injunctions must be obeyed and that the situation is unacceptable and untenable and every attempt at dialogue has been made over the last two weeks.
Demonstrators have set up blockades in British Columbia, Ontario, Alberta and Quebec in solidarity with opponents of the Coastal GasLink pipeline project that crosses the traditional territory of the Wet'suwet'en First Nation in northwestern British Columbia. Some hereditary chiefs in the Wet'suwet'en First Nation oppose the natural gas pipeline, though it has received approval from elected band councils.
Via Rail, Canada's passenger train service, said this week that it is temporarily laying off 1,000 employees due to the continued halt in service on CN Rail's tracks in eastern Canada caused by the blockades. — AP
