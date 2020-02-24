Israel strikes Gaza, Syria after Palestinian rocket fire
JERUSALEM — The Israel military said early Monday that it struck Palestinian militant targets in Gaza and Syria in response to rockets fired toward southern Israel on Sunday evening, hours after Israel said it killed a Palestinian militant who tried to place a bomb along the Israel-Gaza barrier fence.
The Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group claimed responsibility for the barrages.
Palestinians were furious over the image of the alleged bomber's lifeless body dangling off the front of an Israeli bulldozer that crossed into Gaza to retrieve it. There was also criticism of Hamas rulers for not responding.
The Israeli military said at least 20 rockets had been fired. There were no reports of damage or injuries on the Israeli side in the heaviest barrage of rockets from the Gaza Strip in months.— AP
Iran says turnout lowest in decades in election
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Iran's interior ministry said Sunday that voter turnout in last week's parliamentary elections stood at 42.57%, the lowest in decades, in a possible sign of dissatisfaction with Iran's clerical rulers and the state of the economy amid pressure from the United States.
Turnout has consistently been above 50% since the country's Islamic Revolution about four decades ago.
More than 7,000 potential candidates, mostly reformists and moderates, had been disqualified from Friday's ballot.
Iran's hard-liners won all 30 parliamentary seats in Tehran, state TV reported Sunday.
The elections also took place under the threat of the new coronavirus.— AP
9 die in Turkey from quake centered in western Iran
ANKARA, Turkey — Nine people were killed in eastern Turkey by a magnitude 5.7 earthquake Sunday morning, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.
The quake was centered just east across the border in neighboring Iran, west of the Iranian city of Khoy, and affected villages in the Turkish province of Van.
At least three of the dead were children, according to the Turkish government. The health minister said at least 37 people were injured.
Iran's official IRNA news agency said at least 75 people had been injured inside Iran.
A second strong quake struck Sunday evening in the same area in Iran.
It was not clear if the second quake caused further damage or casualties. — AP
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.