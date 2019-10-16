Haitian president ends silence, won't resign
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti - President Jovenel Moïse broke his silence Tuesday and said it would be irresponsible for him to resign amid Haiti's unrest, which has entered a fifth week of protests that have paralyzed the economy and shuttered schools.
Moïse said during a surprise press conference at the National Palace that he was constitutionally elected and would relinquish power only through a legal process.
"However long it takes, I am ready for dialogue. We don't want to have another 1986," Moïse said, referring to the year that then-President Jean Claude "Baby Doc" Duvalier fled Haiti following lengthy demonstrations against his regime. - AP
Nigerian raid frees scores of starved, abused boys
LAGOS, Nigeria — Beaten. Starved. Sexually assaulted. Chained. For the second time in a month, police in northern Nigeria have raided a building where hundreds of boys were held in dehumanizing conditions, officials said Tuesday.
This time, the building was discovered in President Muhammadu Buhari's hometown, putting pressure on him to act against the practice of sending children to institutions run by Islamic scholars rather than conventional schools. The children are often sent out on the streets to beg.
More than 300 boys had been held in the building raided on Monday in Daura, Katsina state police spokesman Gambo Isa told the Associated Press. The building was discovered when some of the boys escaped on Sunday. The building's owner and others involved were arrested, Isa said, and 67 boys were rescued. — AP
Building collapse leaves at least one dead in Rio
RIO DE JANEIRO — A seven-story building collapsed Tuesday in an upscale part of the Brazilian city of Fortaleza, killing one person and leaving others trapped, with some communicating with family members by cellphone from under debris, officials said.
Fire Department Commander Cleyton Bezerra said 10 people were missing, though it was unclear if they were under the rubble. Ten survivors were found along with an unidentified body.
Fortaleza Mayor Roberto Claudio said it was not immediately clear what caused the building to collapse. — AP
