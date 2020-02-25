WORLD

President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a Monday rally in Ahmedabad for the U.S. leader. India poured on the pageantry with a joyful, colorful welcome.

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Trump, in India, says $3 billion in deals pending

The U.S. will sign military deals worth more than $3 billion with India on Tuesday, President Donald Trump said at the start of a two-day state visit to the South Asian nation.

Trump announced the deal to a cheering crowd at the western Indian city of Ahmedabad on Monday as he shared the stage with India's prime minister, Narendra Modi.

Trump also reiterated his pledge that the U.S. would make a significant trade deal with India.

On the first day of his first-ever trip to India, Trump received an adulatory reception from more than 100,000 people who packed the world's largest cricket stadium.— Bloomberg and AP

Court hears two views of WikiLeaks' Assange

LONDON — A British judge was given two conflicting portraits of Julian Assange as the WikiLeaks founder's longawaited extradition hearing began Monday in a London court.

A lawyer for the U.S. authorities, who want to try Assange, 48, on spying charges, said the Australian computer expert was an "ordinary" criminal whose publication of hundreds of thousands of secret military documents put many people at risk of torture and death.

Assange's lawyer countered that the WikiLeaks publisher was being victimized by a "lawless" American government that wanted to make an example of him.

The extradition hearing is expected to last several weeks.— AP

Informal truce in Gaza Strip in jeopardy

JERUSALEM — An informal cease-fire meant to end two days of fighting between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip appeared to be unraveling late Monday, threatening to unleash a new round of violence.

Islamic Jihad announced a unilateral cease-fire Monday evening, saying it had completed its "retaliation" for the deaths of three of its members, but threatening to respond to any Israeli "aggression." Within hours, it accused Israel of continuing to attack and resumed rocket fire, setting off air-raid sirens in southern Israel.

"We resumed based on the fire-for-fire principle," said Abu Hamza, spokesman of the group's armed wing.

Residents in Gaza reported Israeli airstrikes late Monday. Israel also announced it was closing its border crossings with Gaza, halting cargo deliveries to the blockaded territory and preventing workers from exiting.— AP

