WHITE WITHOUT FRIGHT

Let's face facts: The potential for household furniture to sustain spills, scuffs, stains, blotches and wear over time is high — especially in homes with kids, pets and frequent guests. It's a big reason why mom and dad likely avoided white-colored sofas, love-seats, chairs, ottomans and rugs in the home you grew up in. Or, if they opted for ivory tones, chances are they put a plastic protective covering on some of the furnishings or kept it off-limits unless it was a special occasion.
Today, however, white-and light-colored upholstery is enjoying a resurgence in the American abode — thanks in large part to innovations in stain- and wear-resistant fabrics by fabric makers like Crypton, Sunbrella, Nuvella, Revolution and others. And that's got homeowners dramatically rethinking the color scheme in their living spaces, per the pros.
"The biggest reason white furniture is increasingly popular is because of advances in performance fabrics," says Caitie Smithe, designer/stylist with Itasca, Illinois-headquartered Walter E. Smithe Furniture & Design. "In the past, performance fabrics were expensive, rough feeling, lacking style, and mostly used for outdoor furniture. But new technology in the way the fabric is woven has created an abundance of fabrics that are beautiful, soft, affordable and appropriate for everyday use."
Using special threads made from acrylic, olefin, polyester or nylon, performance fabrics — which come in a variety of white shades and textures like chenille and linen — can offer many coveted attributes, such as (depending on the fabric/brand) resistance to stains, mildew, mold and/ or water; antimicrobial and non-toxic; light fastness; and durability. Many of these products can easily and quickly be cleaned and look like new after a wine spill, permanent marker scribble, pet accident or other events that would previously cause homeowner consternation.
"White furniture is also making a comeback, in part, because Scandinavian design is so hot right now," says Sarah Barnard, interior designer and owner of Sarah Barnard Design in Santa Monica, California. "Additionally, this trend ties into the fact that we're more attracted to light and bright spaces. Having white upholstery, especially in a room with white walls, can allow substantial objects to recede, thereby contributing a sense of calm. White creates a cheery feeling, too."
To Phillip Alden Thomas, an interior designer in New York City, "white upholstery serves as a blank canvas on which you can add beautiful pillows, art and accessories to create a space that's a true reflection of you. And there are no restrictions on where it can be used; I've employed it in spaces that are traditional, homes that are more contemporary, urban settings and country settings."
Smithe subscribes to this theory.
"White furnishings have an inherently modern and clean look and can be used in many different style situations," says Smithe. "I love the juxtaposition of a clean, modern piece like a white chair paired with something different — such as a boho furniture piece. My favorite approach is to pair a white modern track arm sofa in a room with interesting organic pieces, like rattans and cane or woven tables and mix them with more contemporary pieces like metals and stones."
Smithe adds that white performance fabric can be used in virtually any area, including a busy family room or dining room.
"But be aware that whites are tricky. There's a rainbow of shades of cream, ivory, off-white, bright white and matte-white. Make sure all the whites in your room are in the same white family," says Smithe. "If you have bright white walls, trim or window treatments, an off-white sectional could take on an unattractive yellowish feel."
Gregg Curry, director of merchandising and product development for High Point, North Carolina-based Spectra Home Furniture, adds that white performance fabrics aren't foolproof; they need to be cleaned and maintained correctly.
"As with any fabric, the cushions should be vacuumed regularly to prevent dust from settling into the cloth," recommends Curry. "To remove spots or stains, most water repellant-rated performance fabrics require you to blot dry and use a mild cleaning agent. It's always smart to refer to the manufacturer's instructions for any special cleaning requirements. If the fabric allows, you can spot clean with a 50/50 mixture of bleach and water."
