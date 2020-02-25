Weinstein verdict sends 'a strong message' to survivors about justice

Harvey Weinstein was convicted of rape and a criminal sexual act, more than two years after allegations against the former Hollywood power broker sparked the #MeToo movement.
Weinstein, 67, faces a five to 25-year sentence on the criminal sexual act charge and as long as four years on the rape count. He was acquitted of charges that could have resulted in a life sentence.
The disgraced movie mogul heard the verdict without expressing any emotion in an otherwise silent courtroom. He was led away in handcuffs and will be sentenced March 11.
The trial marked an extraordinary moment in a national reckoning over the abuse and assault of women in the workplace. Much has changed since the New York Times and the New Yorker reported in late 2017 that dozens of women had accused Weinstein of preying on them, unleashing similar claims against other powerful men. The crisis consultancy Temin & Co. puts the current number of Weinstein accusers at 111.
The verdict is "a strong message sent to survivors about the prospects of justice," said Deborah Tuerkheimer, who prosecuted sex crimes and domestic violence cases in the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, which handled the Weinstein case.
It could encourage more victims of sexual assault to pursue that justice in the courtroom. Rape is notoriously underreported, partly because victims fear that they won't be believed and will be retraumatized.
But Weinstein's conviction "should not be viewed as a statement for or against a movement," said Laura Brevetti, a former federal prosecutor in Brooklyn who has defended clients accused of sex crimes. Instead, she said, it is "a clear vindication of the goal that somany have tried to achieve for decades — that a person who has been sexually abused by anyone, especially someone in a position of power or authority, should not remain silent about it, that a victim has the right and channel to report it, and that our judicial system can ultimately bring justice to a victim."
While he was found guilty of rape in the third degree, Weinstein was acquitted of the most serious charge, predatory sexual assault, and a count of rape in the first degree.
Even so, the conviction represents a remarkable fall for a man once celebrated and feared in the film industry.
Weinstein had been on trial in Manhattan since Jan. 6, charged with forcing oral sex on "Project Runway" assistant Miriam Haley in his SoHo loft in 2006 and raping aspiring actor Jessica Mann in a midtown Manhattan hotel in 2013. Prosecutors for Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. also called the actor Annabella Sciorra, who says Weinstein raped her in the early 1990s, to support the predatory sexual assault charges, which require a serious assault on at least two people — Haley and Sciorra, in this case, or Mann and Sciorra.
To show a pattern of sexual activity without consent, prosecutors called three additional witnesses who allege that Weinstein attacked them.
The verdict appeared to reflect skepticism of Mann's and Sciorra's testimony. Sciorra testified that Weinstein raped her in the winter of 1993-94 after forcing his way into her New York apartment. Her friend and professional colleague Rosie Perez testified that Sciorra told her about the attack.
Weinstein's lawyers pressed both actors on the lack of specificity of their memories about an incident that allegedly happened more than 25 years ago. The defense cross-examined Mann for more than two days, suggesting that she had continued to have sexual encounters with Weinstein after the alleged attack until late 2016.
Weinstein's lawyers invoked affectionate emails and sustained relationships with Weinstein long past the alleged attacks to paint a picture of consensual sex with mutual benefits. It was the women who were using Weinstein, they told the jury.
In the end, though, Weinstein's attorney Donna Rotunno and her team couldn't convince the jury of seven men and five women that the encounters with Haley and Mann were at worst transactional and that the woman is responsible for what happens to her — a go to defense in sexual assault trials that's riskier in the #MeToo era.
Lead prosecutor Joan Illuzzi and her colleague Meghan Hast prevailed by arguing that Weinstein was a serial predator who lured victims, hungry for success and vulnerable, into his orbit with promises of mentorship or career-making roles and subjected them to a series of "tests" to see how much he could get away with.
Weinstein still faces sexual assault charges in Los Angeles. They were announced the day his New York trial started.
#MeToo advocates stressed that the movement is about more than the Weinstein trial.
"These really brave women have unleashed something that is bigger than anything we could have ever predicted," said Fatima Goss Graves, the president and chief executive officer of the National Women's Law Center.
Since the allegations against Weinstein were first widely reported, some 1,400 powerful people have been publicly accused of harassment, abuse or assault, according to Temin, the crisis consultants.
Many suffered professional consequences of one kind or another. Workplaces have bolstered their sexual harassment policies. Some of the biggest companies, including Google and Wells Fargo, have dropped forced-arbitration clauses for harassment complaints from employment contracts. And more than a dozen states have amended or updated workplace harassment laws.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.