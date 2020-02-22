Weinstein jury indicates it's split onmost serious counts

NEW YORK (AP) — The jury in Harvey Weinstein's rape trial indicated Friday that it is deadlocked on the most serious charges, but the judge told the panel that it must keep working.
In a note to the judge late in the fourth day of deliberations, jurors asked if it was permissible for them to be hung on one or both counts of predatory sexual assault while reaching a unanimous verdict on the other charges on their complicated verdict sheet.
Weinstein's lawyers said they would accept a partial verdict, but prosecutors said no and Judge James Burke refused to allow it. He sent jurors back to deliberate for a few more minutes before letting them go home for the weekend. They'll resume Monday morning.
"Just remember you are in a critical stage, you are in the process of deliberations and you are not sequestered," Burke told the panel of seven men and five women.
The jury has been particularly focused on the key aspect of the predatory sexual assault counts that Weinstein is facing: "Sopranos" actress Annabella Sciorra's allegations that Weinstein raped and forcibly performed oral sex on her in the mid-1990s. Those charges carry a maximum penalty of life in prison.
In all, Weinstein, 67, is charged with five counts stemming from the allegations of Sciorra and two other women — an aspiring actress who says he raped her in March 2013 and a former film and TV production assistant, Mimi Haleyi, who says he forcibly performed oral sex on her in March 2006.
To convict Weinstein of a predatory sexual assault charge, jurors must agree on two things: that Weinstein sexually assaulted Sciorra in someway and that he committed one of the other charged offenses. The predatory sexual assault charge requires prosecutors to show that a defendant committed a prior rape or other sex crime, but doesn't have the statue of limitation constraints that would bar Sciorra's allegations from consideration on their own.
Weinstein has maintained any sexual encounters were consensual.
The Associated Press has a policy of not publishing the names of people who allege sexual assault without their consent. It is withholding the name of the 2013 rape accuser because it isn't clear whether she wishes to be identified publicly.
Sciorra testified nearly a month ago. She was the first accuser to do so in the closely watched #MeToo trial.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.