Waszgis, Rose M.

October 15, 1931 - November 21, 2019

Preceded in death by husband, James Sr.; parents, Stan and Frances Gorzelanski; brother, John (Julie) Gorzelanski; sister, Wanda (Frank) Conklin. Survived by sons, James Jr. (Luann), Jeffrey (Theresa) and Gregory (Karen) Waszgis; 8 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

VISITATION: Sunday 4-6pm with 6pm PRAYER SERVICE at Funeral Home. FUNERAL: Monday 9:30am Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Chapel to Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church for 10am MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL. Interment St. John Cemetery.

KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME

5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

