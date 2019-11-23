Waszgis, Rose M.

October 15, 1931 - November 21, 2019
Preceded in death by husband, James Sr.; parents, Stan and Frances Gorzelanski; brother, John (Julie) Gorzelanski; sister, Wanda (Frank) Conklin. Survived by sons, James Jr. (Luann), Jeffrey (Theresa) and Gregory (Karen) Waszgis; 8 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.
VISITATION: Sunday 4-6pm with 6pm PRAYER SERVICE at Funeral Home. FUNERAL: Monday 9:30am Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Chapel to Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church for 10am MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL. Interment St. John Cemetery.
KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME
5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.