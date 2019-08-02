Envoy:The Senate has confirmed Kelly Knight Craft to serve as the ambassador to the United Nations. In her confirmation process, Craft struggled to allay Democrats' concerns about her family's significant investments in the fossil fuel industry.— The Washington Post
Heir:Hamza bin Laden, whom some had seen as the heir to the al-Qaida terrorist network once led by his father, Osama bin Laden, is believed to be dead, U.S. officials say. His potential death was first reported by NBC News. AlQaida hasn't confirmed it.— The Washington Post
Mining:A federal judge in Phoenix has overturned federal approval of plans for a new copper mine in the Coronado National Forest, saying the agency improperly considered water-use issues. The decision comes amid a battle over the use of public lands for mining.— AP
