Training: The U.S. military says it's preparing a massive exercise for next April and May in Europe involving 20,000 American soldiers. It will be the largest deployment across the Atlantic in more than 25 years for training. The Pentagon says the exercise "confirms that the U.S. commitment to NATO and the defense of Europe remains ironclad."
Taxes: President Donald Trump is closer to losing control of his tax filings after years of defying a modern presidential norm of disclosing them to the public. A federal judge in New York ruled Monday that Trump can't stop his accountants from turning over his tax returns to the Manhattan district attorney, whose office is investigating whether the Trump Organization falsified business records related to hush-money payments. Trump immediately appealed the decision.
— Bloomberg News and AP
