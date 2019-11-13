U.S. held in custody 69,550 migrant kids
New government figures show 69,550 migrant children were held in U.S. government custody at one point over the past year due to stricter U.S. immigration policies.
That's more children detained away from their parents than any other country, according to United Nations researchers.
Some of these migrant children have been deported by now. Some have reunited with family in the United States. About 4,000 are still in government custody as of November.
The figure of 69,550 is up 42 percent from fiscal year 2018 to 2019.
Federal law requires the Department of Health and Human Services' Office of Refugee Resettlement to provide migrant children with food, shelter, and medical and mental health care. But the HHS Office of Inspector General found there aren't enough clinicians in shelters holding migrant kids. — AP
Hate crimes targeting people surged last year
Hate crimes targeting people in 2018 surged to their highest levels in 16 years despite a slight dip in the number of hate crimes in general, the FBI said in a report Tuesday.
The FBI, which used data submitted by more than 2,000 law enforcement agencies, logged 7,120 hate crimes, a decline of less than 1% from 2017. The drop is slight when compared to long term trends in increased hate crimes.
"There has been a disturbing shift to hate crimes directed against people as opposed to property," said Brian Levin, director of the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at Cal State San Bernardino.
According to the FBI, crimes against people grew to 4,571 last year, a year-to-year increase of about 12%. — The Los Angeles Times
Sanford drops challenge to Trump
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Former South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford dropped out of the 2020 presidential race Tuesday.
His platform of cutting government spending and lowering the national debt failed to garner widespread support, and the Republican was denied by his own state party the chance to challenge President Donald Trump in South Carolina's 2020 presidential primary.
Trump's two remaining major opponents in the GOP primary are former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld and former Illinois Rep. Joe Walsh. — The State
