Impeachment: The House Judiciary Committee on Thursday approved the parameters for its impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump — the most significant step Democrats have yet taken as they weigh the divisive move. The vote comes as House Democrats have struggled to articulate a unified message on impeachment.
Water: The Trump administration plans to revoke an Obama-era rule that provided protection to many U.S. wetlands and streams, according to Environmental Protection Agency officials. Farmers, homebuilders and other business interests have pushed for repeal of the rule, saying it harms economic development and violates property rights. Environmentalists say the move would leave Americans with less safe drinking water and damage wetlands that prevent flooding.
Drilling: The Democratic-controlled House on Thursday voted to reinstate a decades-long ban on oil and gas drilling in Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge — a move aimed at reversing a plan by Trump to drill in the pristine refuge. The Senate is unlikely to act on the bill.
— The Associated Press
