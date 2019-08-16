WASHINGTON

Colorado's Hickenlooper ends White House bid
Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper on Thursday ended his long shot bid for the Democratic presidential nomination and said he's giving serious thought to running for the Senate in 2020. He is known for his consensus-driven and quirky approach to politics.
Cory Gardner, the Republican incumbent up for re-election next year, is widely considered the GOP's most vulnerable senator because of Colorado's shift to the left.
At least 10 Democrats have already launched campaigns against Gardner. — AP
Judges confirm that detained kids need soap
A panel of federal judges in San Francisco on Thursday dismissed an appeal by the U.S. government contending that detained immigrant children may not necessarily require soap for shorter stints in custody.
The three-judge panel dismissed a challenge to a lower court decision that authorities had failed to provide safe and sanitary conditions for the children under a 1997 agreement. The panel wrote that ensuring the children eat enough edible food, have soap and toothpaste and aren't sleepdeprived are essential to their safety. A U.S. government lawyer in June argued the agreement was vague about what is required to determine a facility is sanitary. — AP
