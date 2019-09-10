North Korea offers talks — with a big 'if'
North Korea says it's willing to resume nuclear diplomacy with the United States in late September, if Washington comes to the negotiating table with acceptable new proposals.
Talks between the countries on North Korean nuclear disarmament fell apart in February when President Donald Trump rejected North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's demand for sweeping sanctions relief in return for partial disarmament at their second summit in Vietnam. The two leaders met again at the Korean border in late June and agreed to restart diplomacy.
First Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui said Monday that North Korea has given the U.S. enough time to map out new proposals to salvage the nuclear negotiations.
North Korea is widely believed to want the United States to provide it with security guarantees and extensive relief from U.S.-led sanctions in return for limited denuclearization steps. — AP
Trump gives award to Ohio first responders
President Donald Trump presented the nation's highest award for public safety Monday to six Ohio police officers who responded swiftly to reports of gunfire last month in Dayton, confronted the shooter in under a minute and prevented more deaths.
Trump also recognized five civilians who put themselves at risk after a gunman opened fire at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, in August.
The twin shootings, hours apart, sparked renewed national discussion of gun control.
"These incredible patriots responded to the worst violence and most barbaric hatred with the best of American courage character and strength," Trump said at the White House as he shared a stage in the East Room with the 11 men and women. The six police officers each received the Medal of Valor, established by law in 2001 as the nation's highest public safety award. The five individuals from El Paso each received Certificates of Commendation for "displaying tremendous bravery." — AP
Air Force reviewing layover guidelines
The Air Force has launched a review of its selection of lodging accommodations amid heightened scrutiny of a decision to place a crew at the Trump Turnberry resort in Scotland, which it acknowledged Sunday "might be allowable but not advisable."
In a statement, Brig. Gen. Edward Thomas Jr., an Air Force spokesman, said the service's leadership had asked the service's Air Mobility Command to examine rules regarding how Air Force personnel select destinations for overseas stopovers.
"Even when (Air Force) aircrews follow all directives and guidance, we must still be considerate of perceptions of not being good stewards of taxpayer funds that might be created through the appearance of aircrew staying at such locations," he said.
The statement from Thomas referred to the episode in March in which seven crew members flying on a transport plan from Kuwait to Alaska stayed at the Trump family-owned resort during a layover at the Glasgow Prestwick Airport, which is about 30 miles from Trump's resort and has been used with greater frequency during Trump's presidency. Air Force data showed 259 stopovers at Prestwick in 2019, a dramatic increase from 95 in all of 2015.
In a tweet Monday, President Donald Trump said he was unfamiliar with the Air Force lodging at his family's property: "NOTHING TO DO WITH ME." — The Washington Post
No big action expected from returning Congress
Congress returns for the fall session this week.
Congress needs to fund the government by the end of the month or risk another federal shutdown. President Donald Trump does want Congress to pass the new U.S.-Mexico Canada trade deal. And questions of impeachment hover.
Gun regulation, perhaps more than other issues, is putting pressure on the Senate to act. Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell says he expects the White House to soon offer proposals to stem gun violence.
McConnell has made it clear that he won't make any moves without Trump's commitment to sign the bills into law.
Observers predict no big ticket legislative victories for either party. - AP
