House OKs defense bill, federal parental leave
WASHINGTON — The House on Wednesday passed a defense policy measure that combined a $738 billion Pentagon price tag with legislation to provide federal employees with 12 weeks of paid parental leave.
The sweeping 377-48 vote followed weeks of arduous House-Senate negotiations. Talks broke free after Republicans agreed to accept a Democratic demand — endorsed by Trump in end-stage negotiations — for the landmark parental leave provision.
Negotiators also endorsed Trump's call for a new "space force."
Democrats dropped a provision to block Trump from transferring money from Pentagon accounts to constructing a fence along the U.S.-Mexico border. They also dropped protections for transgender troops, and tougher regulations on toxic chemicals that are found in firefighting foam used at military installations.
Trump has said he'll sign the measure, which is expected to pass the Senate Thursday. — AP
U.S. imposes new sanctions on Iran
WASHINGTON - The Trump administration on Wednesday hit Iran with new sanctions that target several transportation firms as it continues its "maximum pressure campaign" against the Islamic Republic over its nuclear and ballistic missile programs.
The sanctions target Iran's state shipping line and a China-based company that has been involved in delivering missile parts to Iran. They also add a layer of new penalties to a previously sanctioned Iranian airline, Mahan Air, which is accused of sending weapons to Iranian proxies in Lebanon and Yemen, and three of its sales agents. — AP
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.