Taxes: A federal appeals court on Monday rejected President Donald Trump's effort to block New York prosecutors from accessing his tax records. The decision is the second time in recent weeks that a federal appeals court has ruled against Trump in his bid to stop investigators from scrutinizing his private financial records. The case is one of several legal clashes testing the limits of presidential power that is expected to reach the Supreme Court as soon as this term.
TikTok:The U.S. government has launched a national security review of the popular music-video app TikTok, which is owned by China's ByteDance Inc., according to a person familiar with the investigation. The Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S., which reviews deals by foreign acquirers for potential national security risks, has begun to review the purchase amid concern about the safety of data on the widely popular platform and possible foreign influence campaigns in the U.S.
The wall:Smuggling gangs in Mexico have repeatedly sawed through new sections of President Donald Trump's border wall in recent months by using commercially available power tools, opening gaps large enough for people and drug loads to pass through, according to U.S. agents and officials with knowledge of the damage.— The Washington Post and Bloomberg News
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.