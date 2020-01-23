WASHINGTON

Gabbard sues Hillary Clinton over 'favorite' jab
Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard filed a defamation lawsuit against Hillary Clinton on Wednesday over an interview in which Clinton appeared to call Gabbard "the favorite of the Russians."
Gabbard, a Hawaii congresswoman, said in her lawsuit filed in federal court in Manhattan that Clinton's comments in a podcast last year in which she suggested that Gabbard was being groomed by Russia to be a third-party candidate were based on either her own imagination or "extremely dubious conspiracy theories" that any reasonable person would know to be "inherently and objectively unreliable."
Asked to comment on the lawsuit, Clinton spokesman Nick Merrill said, "That's ridiculous."— AP
Pregnant visitors to face visa restrictions
The Trump administration plans to publicize new visa restrictions Thursday aimed at restricting "birth tourism," in which women travel to the U.S. to give birth so their children can have a coveted U.S. passport.
Two officials said the rules would make it more difficult for pregnant women to enter on tourist visas. In one draft of the regulations, they would have to clear an additional hurdle before obtaining the visas — convincing a consular officer that they have another legitimate reason to come to the U.S. — AP
Complaint filed against pro-Sanders nonprofit
The watchdog group Common Cause filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission on Wednesday, alleging that Our Revolution, a political nonprofit organization founded by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, violated campaign finance law by accepting donations in excess of federal limits while boosting his White House ambitions.
Those contributions are limited to $2,800 for candidates and $5,000 for political action committees.
The complaint comes after the Associated Press reported about the donations. Our Revolution denies wrongdoing. — AP
District of Columbia sues Trump's inaugural panel
Donald Trump's inaugural committee spent more than $1 million to book a ballroom at the Trump International Hotel in the nation's capital as part of a scheme to "grossly overpay" for party space and enrich the president's own family in the process, according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday.
The District of Columbia's attorney general, Karl Racine, said the committee misused nonprofit funds and coordinated with the hotel's management and members of the Trump family to arrange the events. — AP
