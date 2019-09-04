Iranian oil tanker skirting Syrian coast
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — An Iranian oil tanker blacklisted and pursued by the U.S. turned off its tracking beacon near the coast of Syria, leading to renewed speculation Tuesday that its oil will end up there.
The disappearance of the Adrian Darya 1, formerly known as the Grace 1, follows a pattern of Iranian oil tankers turning off their tracking devices to try to mask where they deliver their cargo amid U.S. sanctions targeting Iran's energy industry.
Its disappearance comes after the British territory of Gibraltar seized the tanker and ultimately released it weeks later when officials there said they received assurances that the Iranian oil wouldn't go to Syria.
"The fact that Adrian Darya 1, as it is now renamed, is currently skirting the Syrian coast with its AIS offline, awaiting what the U.S. intelligence services expect to be an imminent ship-to-ship transfer, which will ultimately see its cargo end up in Syria, is politically embarrassing for almost everyone except Iran," wrote Richard Meade, the managing editor of Lloyd's List shipping journal. — AP
Feds offer reprieve to ailing immigrants
Federal immigration authorities have at least partly reversed course on a controversial decision to stop considering requests for foreign nationals to remain in the country for medical treatment.
U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services says letters will go out this week reopening all cases pending as of Aug. 7. The agency had said it would no longer consider the requests and ordered all pending applicants to leave the country within 33 days.
It doesn't appear the agency is considering new requests. — AP
