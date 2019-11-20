Short-term spending bill:The House passed a short-term spending bill Tuesday that would keep federal agencies running for another month in hopes the additional time will help negotiators wrap up more than $1.4 trillion in unfinished appropriations bills. The 231-192 vote sent the measure to the Senate, which is on track to pass the legislation in time to meet a midnight Thursday deadline. President Donald Trump has indicated he will sign it. Bei Bei leaves for China: A specially equipped Boeing 777 took off from Washington's Dulles International Airport on Tuesday carrying Bei Bei, a 4-year-old giant panda. Visitors to Washington's National Zoo have watched him grow up since he was born. But now he's headed to China. Under terms of the zoo's agreement with the Chinese government, any panda born here must be sent to China when they reach age 4. Bei Bei eventually will be entered into China's government-run breeding program, seeking to expand the Panda population. — AP
