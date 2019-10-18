Sage grouse:A U.S. judge on Wednesday temporarily blocked the Trump administration from easing rules on mining, drilling and grazing across millions of acres in seven Western states, saying such activities left unchecked were likely to harm the greater sage grouse. The bird is at the center of a bitter conflict between the administration and conservationists.

Trump resort:The White House said Thursday that it has chosen President Donald Trump's National Doral golf resort near Miami as the site for next year's Group of Seven summit. The announcement was criticized by government ethics watchdogs. — AP

