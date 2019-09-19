Security: President Donald Trump said Wednesday he's naming State Department hostage negotiator Robert O'Brien as his new national security adviser. O'Brien worked closely with the families of American hostages and advised administration officials on hostage issues. O'Brien is Trump's fourth national security adviser. Last week Trump ousted John Bolton from the post.
Science: Greta Thunber, 16-year-old Swedish climate activist, spoke to a House panel Wednesday, demanding that Congress "listen to the scientists" who were sounding the alarm on the threat of global warming. "And then I want you to take real action. Thank you."
Guns: Senate Republicans are responding cautiously to a new proposal to expand background checks for gun sales that the Trump administration is circulating on Capitol Hill. Trump has yet to endorse the proposal, but the White House is taking the temperature of Republican support for the idea.
— AP, the Washington Post and the Hill news site
