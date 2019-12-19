White House advances drug import plan
The Trump administration, eager to show progress on prescription drug costs, on Wednesday moved forward on its plan to allow Americans to safely get access to lower-priced medicines from abroad.
Health officials unveiled a proposed rule that would allow states to import many brand name drugs from Canada. A second draft plan would let pharmaceutical companies seek approval to import their own drugs from any country.
The Trump administration has advanced beyond its predecessors in trying to set up a supervised system for importing drugs. Medicines cost less in other advanced countries because the governments take an active role in setting prices.— AP
Judge tosses Manafort's fraud case in New York
A New York judge threw out state mortgage fraud charges against Paul Manafort, ruling Wednesday that the criminal case was too similar to one that has already landed President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman in federal prison.
The move was a blow to what had widely been seen as an attempt by Manhattan's district attorney, a Democrat, to hedge against the possibility that Trump would pardon Manafort for federal crimes. Manafort was convicted in two federal cases stemming from his business dealings and is serving a 7½-year prison sentence.
Manafort, 70, wasn't in court for Judge Maxwell Wiley's ruling because of a health problem.
An appeal is expected.— AP
