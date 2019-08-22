Debts: Student loan debt held by disabled veterans will be forgiven under an order signed Wednesday by President Donald Trump. American veterans who are completely and permanently disabled are to have their student debt erased.

Missiles: The Pentagon is pulling the plug on a billion-dollar project to build a better weapon to destroy incoming missiles. The announced reason for canceling the Boeing contract, effective Thursday, blamed the project's design problems. But also, the Pentagon is considering whether it needs to start over with designing a defense against intercontinental-range ballistic missiles as well as new types of missiles.

Passports: The Trump administration is extending a ban on the use of U.S. passports for travel to North Korea for another year because of "serious risk to United States nationals of arrest and long-term detention.''— AP

