Supreme Court weighs dismissal of N.Y. gun case
The Supreme Court considered Monday whether to dismiss the first gun rights case it has heard in nearly 10 years, an outcome that would come as a huge relief to guncontrol advocates.
The justices heard arguments in a dispute over New York City restrictions on transporting licensed, locked and unloaded guns outside the city limits. New York has dropped its transport ban, but only after the high court decided in January to hear the case.
Gun-rights groups are hoping a conservative majority will use the case to expand on landmark gun decisions. — AP
Rep. Hunter says he will plead guilty
U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter plans to plead guilty on Tuesday to the misuse of campaign funds and has indicated that he will leave Congress.
The California Republican is facing federal corruption charges that he looted campaign cash to finance vacations, golf outings and other personal expenses.
He told KUSI television in San Diego in an interview that aired Monday that he will accept whatever sentence the judge gives. — AP
Montana Gov. Bullock ends White House bid
Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, who brought a unique perspective to the presidential race as a redstate Democrat from the Rocky Mountain West but never emerged as a serious contender, ended his quest for the White House on Monday.
Bullock, 53, once again ruled out a run for U.S. Senate.
— The Los Angeles Times
