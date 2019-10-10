Diplomat's wife:President Donald Trump said Wednesday he plans to get involved in the case of an American diplomat's wife who left the U.K. after becoming a suspect in a fatal wrong-way crash. Trump called what happened "a terrible accident" and said his administration would seek to speak with the driver "and see what we can come up with." The Aug. 27 crash near RAF Croughton, a British military base, killed 19-year-old motorcyclist Harry Dunn. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who spoke to Trump on Wednesday, has urged the woman to return to the U.K.
Biden on impeachment:Former Vice President Joe Biden made his most direct call yet for President Donald Trump's impeachment Wednesday, just hours after Trump tweeted that the Democratic-led inquiry was tainted with political bias and should be terminated "for the good of the Country." Biden told a crowd in Rochester, New Hampshire, that "President Trump has indicted himself by obstructing justice, refusing to comply with a congressional inquiry ... he's already convicted himself." The comments came a day after the White House said in a scathing letter that it would not cooperate with the inquiry into the Ukraine scandal on the grounds that it lacked merit.
— AP and the Washington Post
