Walde, Wayne P.

Age 75, of Omaha, NE passed away peacefully November 20, 2019 at Crowell Memorial Home in Blair. Wayne was diagnosed with Hereditary Ataxia in his mid-forties. He retired from Burlington Northern Railroad, was a member of the GM Drag Racing Team, a multisport coach, and a dedicated family man and friend. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Miriam Walde; brother, John Walde; daughter, Annette Walde-Colgate; and grandson, Bradley Walde. He is survived by his son, Anthony (Tony) Walde; granddaughters, Elizabeth and Nicole Walde, of Omaha, NE; sisters, Carol Roberts and Judy Marino of Reno, NV; brother, Jerry Walde.
A CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE: will be held in Reno, NV at a date TBD. Please designate Memorials to United Cerebral Palsy of Nebraska 920 S 107 Ave #302 Omaha, NE.
BRAMAN MORTUARY SOUTHWEST CHAPEL
6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.