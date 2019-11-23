Walde, Wayne P.

Age 75, of Omaha, NE passed away peacefully November 20, 2019 at Crowell Memorial Home in Blair. Wayne was diagnosed with Hereditary Ataxia in his mid-forties. He retired from Burlington Northern Railroad, was a member of the GM Drag Racing Team, a multisport coach, and a dedicated family man and friend. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Miriam Walde; brother, John Walde; daughter, Annette Walde-Colgate; and grandson, Bradley Walde. He is survived by his son, Anthony (Tony) Walde; granddaughters, Elizabeth and Nicole Walde, of Omaha, NE; sisters, Carol Roberts and Judy Marino of Reno, NV; brother, Jerry Walde.

A CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE: will be held in Reno, NV at a date TBD. Please designate Memorials to United Cerebral Palsy of Nebraska 920 S 107 Ave #302 Omaha, NE.

BRAMAN MORTUARY SOUTHWEST CHAPEL

6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400

