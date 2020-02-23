Video releases

Knives Out When celebrated mystery writer Harlan Thrombey (Plummer) dies under mysterious circumstances not dissimilar to a plot in his own crime novels, private detective Benoit Blanc (Craig) is tasked by an anonymous party to investigate the old man's untimely demise. After learning that several members of Harlan's immediate family, including his own children and grandchildren, had motive to murder him, Benoit Blanc sets out to navigate the family's complicated and strained relationships and to uncover the truth behind the patriarch's death.
Director: Rian Johnson. Stars: Daniel Craig, Chris Evans , Ana deArmas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, LaKeith Stanfield, Christopher Plummer. 2019. 131 mins. Comedy.
Frozen II
Three years after her coronation, Queen Elsa (Menzel) begins to hear a mysterious voice calling to her from beyond Arendelle. After following the voice, Elsa unintentionally awakens the elemental spirits of earth, fire, water and air, and the people of Arendelle are forced to leave their homes for their own safety. Along with Anna (Bell), Kristoff (Groff) and Olaf (Gad), Elsa sets out for an enchanted forest she learned about as a girl, and meets a new cast of characters that she hopes will help her lift a longstanding enchantment and learn the origin of her own magical powers.
Directors: Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee. Stars: Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad, Jonathan Groff, Sterling K. Brown, Evan Rachel Wood, Alfred Molina, Martha Plimpton, Jason Ritter, Jeremy Sisto. 2019. 103 mins. Animation.
Color Out of Space
After his wife Theresa's (Richardson) recent health scare, Nathan Gardner (Cage) moves his family to a rural New England farm to escape the complexities of city life. Slowly adjusting to the realities of their new country life — like the impossibly slow internet connection — the family is once again upended when a meteor lands in their front yard. Gardner soon realizes that what is leaking out of the meteor might spell disaster for their new picturesque life. Director: Richard Stanley. Stars: Nicolas Cage, Joely Richardson, Madeleine Arthur, Elliot Knight, Tommy Chong, Brendan Meyer. 2019. 111 mins. Horror.
