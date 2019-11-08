CLOSINGS AND OBSERVANCES
Public libraries in Papillion, Council Bluffs and Bellevue will be closed Monday. Omaha public libraries, except the South Omaha Library, will be closed Monday. Federal, state and county offices and courtrooms will be closed Monday. Garbage pickup and The World-Herald newspaper delivery schedules will remain the same.
SATURDAY
Wellness Fair: The VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care Systems will be hosting a special Veterans Wellness Fair at the VA Medical Center in Omaha from 9 a.m. until noon. The event is designed to help area veterans learn more about VA health services, including smoking/tobacco cessation, health coaching, women's health, suicide prevention and nutrition services. The fair will be held on the main floor of the medical center, at 4101 Woolworth Ave.
Parade, Lincoln: The second annual Lincoln Veterans Parade begins with opening ceremonies at 2 p.m. on the north steps of the State Capitol. The parade will follow K Street from South 21st to South 14th Streets. More information is available at lincolnveteransparade.org.
Parade, Bellevue: The 20th annual Defenders of Freedom parade in Bellevue will begin with an Air Force flyover at 10 a.m. The parade will travel down Mission Avenue.
Dinner, Glenwood, Iowa: The All Veterans Appreciation Dinner (traditionally called the "bean feed") will begin with social hour at 5 p.m. followed by entertainment and dinner at 6 p.m.
MONDAY
Omaha American Legion observance: The American Legion Post 1, 7811 Davenport St., will host an observance at 11 a.m. Guest speakers include: Mayor Jean Stothert; U.S. Rep. Don Bacon; U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer; Wade Jensen, war on terror veteran and Purple Heart recipient; and Tom Wood, a Gold Star father. Posting of the colors by Omaha Northwest High School Honor Guard JROTC, a final tribute by American Legion Honor Guard, and taps by Kim and Carly Ingraham.
Bellevue American Legion observance: Bellevue American Legion Post 273 will conduct Veterans Day services at 10 a.m. at the Bellevue High School Gymnasium. Roger Norfolk, 2nd District Legion Commander, will be the featured speaker. Bellevue Student Council will host a free meal for all veterans at Horizon Hall following the program.
The Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum will offer free admission and lunch to all military veterans during its Veterans Day program at 11:30 a.m. at the museum, 28210 West Park Highway in Ashland. The event is open to the public and included in the price of general admission for nonveterans. The keynote speaker will be Nick Rucker, a veteran from Omaha who served in the Army. His presentation will focus on his point of view after his return from the battlefield. Advance registration is required. To register, go to sacmuseum. org/event/veterans-day.
Lincoln Veterans Day program: 11 a.m. at the Auld Pavilion in Antelope Park, 1650 Memorial Drive. After a welcome by Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, the ceremony will include music from soloist Barbara Neuwerth, a message from retired Air Force Maj. Gen. Mark Musick and an appearance by the Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska Honor Guard. The program is preceded by the 21st annual Veterans Walk of Recognition at 9:30 a.m., beginning at the southwest corner of Memorial Stadium and ending at Veterans Memorial Garden, just east of Auld Pavilion.
The Central Nebraska Veterans Home in Kearney will unveil a new statue at the facility during its Veterans Day ceremony, at 11 a.m. The statue, titled "Reflections of Service," was created by Douwe Blumberg, whose work includes the "America's Response" monument at Ground Zero in New York. It was created as part of Nebraska's 1% for Art program. Lt. Gov. Mike Foley is the featured speaker. The Offutt Air Force Brass Band will perform.
Gretna American Legion dinner: Free Veterans Day dinner at the legion building, 11690 S. 216th St. Quilts of Valor presentation at 4 p.m., social hour at 5 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m. with a guest speaker.
Veterans Portrait Project: Air Force veteran Stacy Pearsall, an award-winning combat photographer, will shoot free portraits of military veterans Monday and Tuesday at the Bellevue University Veteran Service Center, 1000 Galvin Road South, in the Rotert Building. The Monday time slots are already filled, but spaces are available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday. To reserve a slot, visit her website at bit.ly/2Cq3429.
FREE GOODS AND SERVICES FOR ALL VETERANS AND CURRENT MILITARY MEMBERS WITH VALID MILITARY ID OR PROOF OF SERVICE
Applebee's will offer a free meal from a limited menu Monday.
Cracker Barrel will offer military veterans a choice of a complimentary slice of double chocolate fudge Coca-Cola cake or pumpkin pie latte.
Dunkin' Donuts will offer a free doughnut to veterans and active-duty military at participating restaurants.
Durham Museum, 801 S. 10th St., will offer free admission to veterans and their family members Saturday and Sunday.
Golden Corral restaurants in Omaha, Bellevue and Council Bluffs will offer a free dinner to active-duty service members and veterans from 5 to 9 p.m. Monday.
Great Clips will give veterans and active-duty service members a free haircut on Monday or a free haircut card. Customers who stop in for a service can get a free haircut card to give to a veteran.
Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium, 3701 S. 10th St., will offer free admission to active-duty and retired military members, veterans and their families from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday.
Hy-Vee Supermarket locations will offer a free breakfast buffet to all veterans and active-duty military members from 6 to 11 a.m. Monday.
Kolache Factory stores in Omaha are offering free breakfast Monday to all veterans and active-duty members of the U.S. armed forces.
Red Lobster restaurants are offering a free appetizer or dessert on Monday.
Red Robin offers Red's tavern double burger with bottomless steak fries to active-duty service members and veterans at participating restaurants Monday.
Village Inn restaurants offer a 10% military discount all year. They also will offer veterans and active-duty service members a free meal on Monday.
Wildlife Safari Park, off Interstate 80 Exit 426 near Ashland, will offer free admission to active-duty and retired military members, veterans and their families from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday.
