Vasquez ends title drought for Packers

Mikey Vasquez ended a championship drought for Omaha South that was older than he is.
The senior's 7-3 victory over Millard South's Connor Hoy at 220 pounds gave the Packers their first state champion since Jason Sheard in 1998.
"It was a pretty rough season," Vasquez said.
A running back in football, Vasquez broke his hand in the Packers' final game and couldn't wrestle until the Wisner-Pilger Invitational the week before the Metro Conference tournament.
"I didn't know if I'd wrestle," he said after finishing with a 21-2 record. "I worked hard and here I am."
It was his first state medal. He lost in the heartbreak round the past two years.
Like several of the champions, Vasquez celebrated with a backflip. His landing was far from perfect.
"I was just too tired, man," he said. "My team was talking, 'You win state, you have to do a backflip. You're capable of it.' It was just in the moment."
He said the title wasn't just for him.
"The whole Packer community is behind me and my family, too. It's a dream come true," Vasquez said.
Running down a crown
Senior Marcus Cave ran out the final three seconds — literally — of his overtime win.
The Weeping Water 285-pounder lost last year's Class D final to Kien Martin, but atoned for that with a 6-5 decision over the Overton senior.
Cave gave Martin his last point on an escape, then ran around the circle and away from his opponent as time expired. The winner then took down one of his coaches to the mat.
Cave finished as Weeping Water's career wins leader with a 178-41 record.
Payback, perfection for Pray
Omaha Creighton Prep junior Tony Pray got payback a second time this season for his finals loss last year to Columbus' Kasten Grape.
Pray finished a 49-0 season with a 5-3 decision in the Class A 220-pound final. Grape's two losses in a 55-2 senior season were to Prey, the first was 14-5 at the Norm Manstedt Invitational.
Mayfield claims his third gold
Until last year, Lincoln East hadn't had a three-time champion. Now the Spartans have their second.
Maxx Mayfield followed Chance Fry in wearing out the path to the top step of the medals stand. The Northwestern-bound Mayfield completed a 56-0 season and 2057 career with a 21-6 technical fall in the Class A 160 final against Millard West's Ethan Valencia.
Bits and pieces
Antrell Taylor's broken wrist that ended his football season also slowed his entry into wrestling. After not competing until Jan. 11, the Millard South sophomore was only a sudden-victory loss in his first meet from having an undefeated season.
He finished 27-1 with a 17-6 decision over Papillion-La Vista South's Alex Irizarry at Class A 145.
It was his second time in the finals. As a freshman, he lost to three-time champion Phillip Moomey of Kearney 7-3.
Nic Stoltenberg became Omaha Skutt's sixth three-time champion — the SkyHawks have five four-timers — with a technical fall.
Stoltenberg (39-4) was third as a freshman, then won at 126 and 138 before Saturday's 20-1 win over Platteview sophomore Elliot Steinhoff.
For Kearney senior Gauge McBride, riding time has meaning for him in two sports.
The senior was the Class A 152 champion, beating Omaha Central junior Deon Davis 6-3. McBride also competes in high school rodeo and will be looking for his third state title in bareback riding.
The Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association announced its 2020 hall of fame class. To be inducted in June are competitors Brandon Browne from Plattsmouth, John Mejia from Gering, Todd Meneely from Skutt, Jeff Rutledge from Lincoln East and Lance Tolstedt from Kearney; coaches Dean Boyer of Plainview, Dan Davenport of Waverly and John Ganser of Sidney; officials Greg Senkbile of Central City and Carl Streeter of Ord; and contributors Timothy Garner of Burwell, David Klingelhoefer of Amherst, Ross Halford of Blair and Rick Rotundo of Omaha Bryan.
— Stu Pospisil
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.