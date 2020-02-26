Union finds opera star abused his power

A union that represents much of the opera world issued a report Tuesday concluding that superstar tenor Plácido Domingo "engaged in inappropriate activity, ranging from flirtation to sexual advances, in and outside of the workplace."
The American Guild of Musical Artists investigation confirms some of the allegations made by more than 20 women that Domingo, 79, used his power as a performer, impresario and industry titan to harass, intimidate and coerce women into sexual situations.
Domingo, whose five-decade career included leadership of the Washington National Opera and the Los Angeles Opera, issued an apology: "I accept full responsibility for my actions, and I have grown from this experience. I understand now that some women may have feared expressing themselves honestly because of a concern that their careers would be adversely affected if they did so. While that was never my intention, no one should ever be made to feel that way."
Domingo has disputed accusations made against him since an Associated Press report in August documenting what many considered an "open secret" — that he abused his power and created a hostile work environment for women. Domingo's responded at the time that the allegations were "deeply troubling, and as presented, inaccurate."
The union's investigation was the first of two independent inquiries into Domingo's actions. The second inquiry, still ongoing, was launched by LA Opera.
Mirroring AP's reporting last year, the union investigation found that the allegations included unsolicited physical touching that ranged from kisses on the mouth to groping, late-night phone calls in which Domingo asked women to come to his residence, and inviting women to go out with him socially with such persistence that some felt they were being stalked.
This report includes material from the Associated Press.
