U.S. 'very, very ready,' Trump says; new case bolsters experts' warnings

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump declared Wednesday that a widespread U.S. outbreak of the new respiratory virus sweeping the globe isn't inevitable even as top health authorities at his side warned Americans that more infections are coming.
Shortly after Trump spoke, the government announced a worrisome development: Another person in the U.S. is infected — someone in California who doesn't appear to have the usual risk factors of having traveled abroad or being exposed to another patient.
At a White House press conference, Trump sought to minimize fears as he insisted that the U.S. is "very, very ready" for whatever the COVID-19 outbreak brings. Under fire about the government's response, he put Vice President Mike Pence in charge of coordinating the efforts.
"This will end," Trump said of the outbreak. "You don't want to see panic because there's no reason to be panicked."
But standing next to him, the veryhealth officialsTrumppraised for fighting the new coronavirus stressed that schools, businesses and individuals need to get ready.
"We do expect more cases," said Dr. Anne Schuchat of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
If the CDC confirms that the latest U.S. case doesn't involve travel or contact with an infected person, it would be a first in this country and a sign that efforts to contain the virus haven't been enough.
More than 81,000 cases of COVID-19, an illness characterized by fever and coughing and in serious cases shortness of breath or pneumonia, have occurred since the new virus emerged in China.
The newest case fromCalifornia brings the total number infected in the U.S. to 60, most of them evacuated from outbreak zones.
Trump credited border restrictions that have blocked people coming into the U.S. from China for keeping infections low so far. But now nations around the world — from South Korea and Japan to Italy and Iran — are experiencing growing numbers of cases. Asked whether it was time take steps for travelers from elsewhere, he said: "At a right time we may do that. Right now it's not the time."
Trump spent close to an hour discussing the virus threat, after a week of sharp stock market losses over the health crisis and concern within the administration that a growing outbreak could affect his reelection. He blamed the Democrats for the stock market slide, saying, "I think the financial markets are very upset when they look at the Democrat candidates standing on that stage making fools out of themselves." And at one point he shifted to defend his overall record and predict a win in November. A key question is whether the Trump administration is spending enough money to get the country prepared — especially as the CDC has struggled to expand the number of states that can test people for the virus. Other key concerns are stockpiling masks and other protective equipment for health workers, and developing a vaccine or treatment.
Health officials have exhausted an initial $105 million in emergency funding and have been looking elsewhere for dollars. This week, Trump requested $2.5 billion from Congress to fight the virus. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer countered with a proposal for $8.5 billion.
Trump told reporters he was open to spending "whatever's appropriate."
Trump compared the new virus repeatedly to the flu, which kills tens of thousands each year. The new coronavirus has killed more than 2,700 — most in China and none in the U.S. so far — but scientists still don't understand who's most at risk or what the actual death rate is.
The CDC's Schuchat advised people to follow "tried and true, not very exciting" precautions: Wash your hands, cover your coughs and stay home when you're sick.
A day earlier, the CDC's Dr. Nancy Messonnier was even more blunt, telling Americans to get ready for some of the same steps as occurred during the 2009 flu pandemic, such as school closings.
The National Institutes of Health's infectious disease chief cautioned that a vaccine won't be ready for widespread use for a year or more. But Dr. Anthony Fauci said that even if the virus wanes soon, it's "quite conceivable" that it could "come back and recycle next year." By then, he said, "we hope to have a vaccine."
The vaccine under development is different from the experimental treatment that theUniversity ofNebraska Medical Center has begun testing in a clinical trial sponsored by theNational Institutes of Health.
Democrats were quick to condemn Trump's response to the outbreak. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called it "opaque and chaotic."
Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, said putting Pence, "someone with no public health expertise, in charge of the response will not instill confidence with the American people and raises questions about the administration's ability to coordinate an effective response to a complex public health threat."
When he was Indiana's governor, Pence faced criticism for his response to a public health crisis in the southern part of the state.
In 2015, Scott County saw the number of people infected with HIV skyrocket, with nearly 200 people testing positive for the virus in a span ofmonths. State law at the time prohibited needle exchanges, exacerbating the outbreak, which primarily infected intravenous users of the painkiller Opana.
Pence had long opposed needle exchanges but was eventually persuaded to issue an executive order allowing one in Scott County. Despite his own misgivings — Pence said he didn't support the exchanges as an "anti-drug policy" — he signed a law allowing state government to approve them on a case-by-case basis.
Meanwhile, the world worked to halt the fast-spreading virus that for the first time counted more new cases outside China than inside the country, where the epidemic originated.
The illness has spread to at least 39 countries, said world health officials, who cautioned against the risks of unnecessary fears or stigma.
"We are in a fight that can be won if we do the right things," WHODirector-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.
Worries over the ever-expanding economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis multiplied, with factories idled, trade routes frozen and tourism crippled, while a growing list of nations braced for the illness to breach their borders.
"We don't expect amiracle in the short term," said Kianoush Jahanpour of the health ministry in Iran, where an official tally of infections of 139 was doubted by some.
With Brazil confirming the arrival of Latin America's first case, the virus had a toehold on every continent but Antarctica.
In Europe, where Germany, France and Spain were among the places with a growing caseload, an expanding cluster of more than 440 cases in northern Italy was eyed as a source for transmissions. In the Middle East, where cases increased in Bahrain, Kuwait and Iraq, blame was directed toward Iran.
Though the virus pushed into countries both rich and poor, its arrival in places with little ability to detect, respond and contain it brought concern it could run rampant there and spread easily elsewhere.
"We're going to be trying to slow down the spread so that our hospitals are not overwhelmed in one big gulp," said Ian Mackay, who studies viruses at the University of Queensland in Australia.
In South Korea, workers sanitized public buses, while in China, banks disinfected banknotes using ultraviolet rays. In Germany, authorities stressed "sneezing etiquette."
Around the world, as Christians marked the start of the holy season of Lent with Ash Wednesday, worshipers found churches closed and rituals changed by virus fears. Even in St. Peter's Square, many of those gathered for Pope Francis' weekly audience wore face masks and clergy appeared to refrain from embracing the pontiff or kissing his ring.
Among the other crowded places that had officials worried: military bases.
The South Korean military announced additional infections among its troops, with 20 cases on its bases and some 9,570 people in isolation. At four U.S. bases in the country, bowling alleys, movie theaters and a golf course were closed.
