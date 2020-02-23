Q: In the early '60s, there was a comic book called "Katy Keene." Is that where the TV show got started?
A: Yes. The CW series is a spinoff of "Riverdale," which reimagines Archie Comics characters. And "Katy Keene," according to the network, "follows the lives and loves of four iconic Archie Comics characters — fashion legend-to-be Katy Keene (Lucy Hale), singer/songwriter Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray), performer Jorge Lopez/Ginger (Jonny Beauchamp), and 'It Girl' Pepper Smith (Julia Chan) — as they chase their twenty-something dreams in New York City ... together."
Q: This might be before your time, but what happened to the show "Adventures in Paradise"? The actor was named Adam Troy, I think.
A: Adam Troy was the character played by Gardner McKay (1932-2001) on the drama, which first aired on ABC for three seasons in 1959-62. McKay's character was "the captain of a freelance schooner plying the South Pacific in search of passengers, cargo and adventure," says "The Complete Directory to Prime Time Network and Cable TV Shows." James A. Michener created the series. One article noted that McKay became a "TV heartthrob" through the show, but did not long for that sort of celebrity. As the New York Times said in McKay's obituary, he basically abandoned acting after "Paradise" ended to focus on travel and writing, the latter including plays and novels.
Q: What can you tell me about a show called "Have Gun — Will Travel"? The actor's name was Boone.
A: That was Richard Boone who starred as the erudite, dapper gun-for-hire Paladin in the CBS Western that first aired in 1957-63. It was among the five most popular shows in primetime for most of its run, and much of the credit has to go to Boone. According to "Total Television," he directed several episodes and had both script and casting approval. Writers on the show included Gene Roddenberry, later famous as creator of the original "Star Trek."
