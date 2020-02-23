Trumpeter swan population is slowly rising in Iowa

MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) — Picture this.
A trumpeter swan soars through the sky, its wings outstretched and backlit by the sun, rendered iridescent. It descends and skids onto a shallow pool of wetland waters.
The only swan native to Iowa, and North America's largest waterfowl, trumpeter swans had occupied this continent by the thousands for centuries.
But as European settlers continued their move westward and into Iowa during the 1800s, and amid unregulated market hunting and the extensive loss of wetland habitats, trumpeter swans were virtually wiped off the map in a matter of decades.
They were killed for skin, for meat, for feathers. Their dense feathers were especially desired for quills, hats, powder puffs, down jackets, down comforters and mattresses.
David Hoffman, a wildlife research technician at the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, said that for settlers looking for their next meal, trumpeter swans would have been an easy choice.
"You think of our forefathers settling the prairie; where did they get their food? Did they go to Hy-Vee or Fareway?" he told the Globe Gazette in Mason City. "So they went out with limited bullets ... and with limited powder and bullets, are you going to shoot a one-pound duck, or are you going to shoot a 28 to 32-pound swan that not only puts food on the table, but money in your pocket, if you're going to sell for powder puffs or feathers?"
But this more convenient option wasn't an option for long.
The last pair of wild nesting trumpeter swans in Iowa were seen in 1883 at the Twin Lakes Wildlife Area, southwest of Belmond in Hancock County.
After that, the birds were completely extirpated from Iowa; they would remain absent for over a century.
But it was because of humans' restoration efforts that the swans began their comeback, Hoffman said.
Minnesota began its restoration efforts in the 1960s, followed by Wisconsin in the '80s. Iowa started in 1993.
The Department of Natural Resources' plan to bring trumpeter swans back to Iowa sought to achieve two objectives: first, reestablish a self-sustaining migratory population in its former nesting range in Iowa, and second, "trumpet the cause for wetlands" by creating opportunities, like public swan releases, to educate people on both trumpeter swans and the value of healthy wetlands.
"It's actually the people of Iowa who are responsible for bringing them back," Hoffman said. "People donated their time and money, and there's been over $1.75 million of in-kind and soft match money contributed to help bring trumpeters back."
Those funds have been used to purchase swans and to cover the costs of feed, vet care, nesting site preparations and equipment.
In 1998, 115 years after the last known trumpeter swans had occupied Iowa, three wild trumpeter swan cygnets hatched in Dubuque County.
In 2000, a second pair nested in a Winnebago County Conservation Board wetland 8 miles west of Forest City.
From that first nest in 1998, trumpeter swans' numbers have been on a slow and steady incline: Iowa had 55 nesting pairs last year, and there are currently 18 active breeding pair sites around the state. Since that first hatch in 1998, there have been 699 known trumpeter swan nests in Iowa.
"Here in the 5-county area that surrounds Mason City has the highest nesting density in the state," Hoffman said.
"We also receive swans in from about 10 zoos around the country that donate their cygnets," he said. "So those cygnets that are raised in captivity here in Iowa are from zoos, like Blank Park Zoo, for example. Then those cygnets are the ones that get released out in the wild."
Many of the swans in captivity have been injured in the wild and weren't able to return, so they're used for breeding to grow the population. A total of 71 wild, free-flying trumpeter swans have been captured, banded and released in Iowa since 1997.
Twenty trumpeter swans were released in Iowa in 2019, bringing the total to 1,218 trumpeters released to date.
In January, 3,918 trumpeters were counted in 51 out of Iowa's 99 counties during the mid-winter waterfowl survey. That's up from the 2,470 trumpeters tallied in 40 counties last year, and 1,219 in 2018.
Trumpeter swans depend on wetlands with good water quality.
They typically do well in shallow, knee-deep waters, and their diets consist of aquatic plants like tubers. They fancy duckweed, a small plant that floats on the water's surface, as well as arrowhead (also known as duck potatoes), a bitter tuber about the size of a marble. They eat insects and invertebrates, but rarely proteins like fish. They're also known to adapt and eat whatever is most readily available: Some have been seen eating leftover grain, rice and soybeans across the country.
It seems that recovery for trumpeter swans is just beyond the horizon — so long as they continue to have access to the conditions they need to thrive.
